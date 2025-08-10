Kris Jenner showers kylie with love in emotional 28th birthday tribute

Home / Entertainment

Kris Jenner is celebrating Kylie Jenner’s 28th birthday to the fullest!

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, August 10, the Kardashians star paid a sweet tribute to her supermodel daughter with a carousel of recent and old photos of Kylie.

She kicked off the photo dump with a sweet childhood snap featuring Kylie with sister Kendall Jenner while the next image her posing with Kris in matching black attires.

“Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner!! You are truly beautiful inside and out, and are the best daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, and friend… you are so smart, strong, creative, loving, kind, funny, and always so supportive,” she wrote in the caption.

Kris further added, “I am beyond blessed that God chose me to be your mommy and we get to live this life together and make the most amazing memories! I love you beyond measure and I hope you have the most magical year yet. I love you, Mommy.”




Hours earlier to her mum's tribute, Kylie took to her social media handle to show off her big present from Kris Jenner.

She posted a photo of a casino-style poker table, featuring matching chairs and a big red bow. 

“Best birthday gift ever!!!!” she captioned.

Kylie Jenner is herself a doting mother to daughter Stormi Webster, 7, and son Aire Webster, 3, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

'One Piece' renewed for season 3 as Netflix unveils first look at season 2

Netflix’s One Piece will return for another voyage as it gets the green light for Season 3

Selena Gomez shares romantic wedding photos with Benny Blanco: 'About last night’

Selena Gomez plants sweet kiss on Benny Blanco’s cheek in sizzling wedding photos

Brooklyn Beckham reveals true feeling on vow renewal with wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham renewed his wedding vows with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham last week

Jenna Ortega offers clue to Lady Gaga’s role in ‘Wednesday’ S2, Part 2

‘Wednesday’ Season 2, Part 2 starring Jenna Ortega and Lady Gaga will release on Netflix on September 3, 2025

Chad Michael Murray discloses threatening near-death experience

'One Tree Hill' star opened up about his health scare as he shared that he lost '50 percent' of the blood

Travis Kelce kicks off new NFL season with meaningful tie to Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has a special connection to her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s new NFL season

Chris Pratt shares sneak peek into ‘Terminal List’ season 2 filming

Chris Pratt will reprise his role of James Reece in the second season of ‘The Terminal List’

Netflix releases most-awaited trailer of ‘One Piece’ season 2

Luffy and the Straw Hats finally enter the Grand Line in the second season of ‘One Piece’

Emma Thompson bluntly reveals Donald Trump’s ‘stalking’ and date proposal

The Oscars-winning actress Emma Thompson opens up on how U.S. President Donald Trump asked her out

Machine Gun Kelly reveals going to rehab in new single ‘Cliché’

Machine Gun Kelly went to rehabilitation center to become a better father to his kids

David Justice spills bombshell reason behind Halle Berry divorce

Halle Berry and David Justice called it quits in 1997 after four years of marriage

Ed Sheeran feels ‘overwhelmed’ after teaming up with ‘Harry Potter’ star

‘Harry Potter’ star Rupert Grint teams up with Ed Sheeran for ‘A Little More’ music video, nearly after 15 years