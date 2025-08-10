Kris Jenner showers kylie with love in emotional 28th birthday tribute

Kris Jenner is celebrating Kylie Jenner’s 28th birthday to the fullest!
Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, August 10, the Kardashians star paid a sweet tribute to her supermodel daughter with a carousel of recent and old photos of Kylie.
She kicked off the photo dump with a sweet childhood snap featuring Kylie with sister Kendall Jenner while the next image her posing with Kris in matching black attires.
“Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner!! You are truly beautiful inside and out, and are the best daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, and friend… you are so smart, strong, creative, loving, kind, funny, and always so supportive,” she wrote in the caption.
Kris further added, “I am beyond blessed that God chose me to be your mommy and we get to live this life together and make the most amazing memories! I love you beyond measure and I hope you have the most magical year yet. I love you, Mommy.”
Hours earlier to her mum's tribute, Kylie took to her social media handle to show off her big present from Kris Jenner.
She posted a photo of a casino-style poker table, featuring matching chairs and a big red bow.
“Best birthday gift ever!!!!” she captioned.
Kylie Jenner is herself a doting mother to daughter Stormi Webster, 7, and son Aire Webster, 3, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.