Pete Davidson chooses first film he’ll introduce to his child

Pete Davidson has revealed which of his past works he hopes to one day share with his future child, naming the project that holds the most sentimental value for him.
While conversing with PEOPLE, the Saturday Night Live star, who is currently expecting a baby with his girlfriend, model Elsie Hewitt, opened up about the first project he plans to show his child one day.
"I haven't really thought about it yet. I know I'll show Dog Man, that's for sure," he said, referring to the 2025 animated comedy-action movie based on the popular children's book series by Dav Pilkey.
Lending his voice talents, Davidson brought Petey the Cat, a cunning cartoon villain, to life in the January 31 release.
He also shared that he and Hewitt recently had a moment on a red carpet where "we were like, 'Oh, wow, the baby will be like, 'I was in there [during the event].'"
Notably, on July 16, Hewitt confirmed her pregnancy by sharing a series of photos and clips on Instagram that offered a glimpse into the couple's parenthood journey so far.
One image features the model sitting comfortably on Davidson’s lap, her hands placed protectively across her abdomen.
On the other hand, at the July 22 New York premiere of The Home, Davidson openly discussed his dad-to-be status for the first time.