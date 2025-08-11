Home / Entertainment

James Marsden pokes fun at age as he reprises Cyclops in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

James Marsden is gearing up to reprise his iconic role of Cyclops in the upcoming Marvel film

James Marsden is gearing up to reprise his iconic role of Cyclops and he is poking fun at himself while doing it.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the 51-year-old actor joked about his age as he gears up to play Cyclops in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

“I’m getting a little long in the tooth to put on the superhero costume,” he quipped.

James further expressed, “I was excited because you're a part of something gigantic, and I've spent 20 years listening to people say, ‘When are you coming back? When are you coming back? Are you coming back?’ I'm dead. Well, maybe not.”

“I'm going to have a tough time struggling to get into costume if they waited a couple more years. So it's been a blast. It really has. It's been a nice little homecoming to a role that really put me on the map,” he added.

The Paradise actor first played the superhero and his alter-ego Scott Summers in Bryan Singer’s X-Men in 2000. 

James reprised later role in sequels X2: X-Men United (2003) and X-Men: The Last Stand (2006).

Although, his character died in the latter movie, he returned to play a cameo role in 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Now, James Marsden is all set to slip into the suit once again in the upcoming Marvel film, alongside other X-Men stars, including Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto) and Rebecca Romijn (Mystique).

