Tom Holland welcomes fans to day one of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' shoot

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' the fourth installment in the MCU web-slinger franchise, is set to release in 2026


Tom Holland has welcomed his ardent fans to day one of Spider-Man: Brand New Day filming in Glasgow, Scotland.

Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, August 10, the Uncharted actor shared behind-the-scenes vignette for Destin Daniel Cretton-helmed film, giving fans a look at the first day of production.

In the 60-second video, Tom could be seen suit up as Spidey as he interacts with young fans and shoot a scene on top of a tank careening down the street.

The rest of the video showed him performing a high-wire stunt on top of a tank and checking out his performance on a monitor between shots as

“It’s day one, my fourth ever day one on ‘Spider-Man.’ It’s funny, putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It’s also the first time we ever had fans on set day one, so it’s really exciting to share this with them,” he said in the clip.

He further added, “We've got some familiar faces on set. Man, you know, I'm just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure, wow that a really good one.”

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth installment in the MCU web-slinger franchise, which also stars Holland’s fiancé Zendaya. Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas have also joining the cast in undisclosed roles.

The long-awaited follow-up to 2021’s No Way Home, is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026. 

