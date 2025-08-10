Home / Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston pairs up with Selena Gomez, quips Courtney Cox bond 'boring'

The 'Friends' alum gushed about her close bond with the 'Calm Down' singer

Jennifer Aniston surprised fans by revealing a new celebrity best friend, joking that her longtime “love language” with Courteney Cox is actually “boring.”

While conversing with PEOPLE, the Friends alum gushed about her close bond with Selena Gomez and also revealed her love language with her former co-star.

Jennifer, who is enjoying her budding romance with Jim Curtis, said about the Only Murders in the Building star, “Selena helps me lean into social media. And she's just an angel that I love to spend time with.”

She also mentioned her typical chats with the Scream actress, saying, “We usually talk interior design.”

The Morning Show star added, “It kind of bores people to tears when we get into a room together. But it's what we love. It's our love language.”

Notably, Jennifer’s touching confession about Gomez came after the Calm Down singer recounted the meeting with her for the first time.

In the conversation with Ellen DeGeneres Gomez said, “Nobody knew who I was and you were in the bathroom wearing a black dress.”

She recalled, “I think we were at a Vanity Fair [party] or something. My heart stopped and I freaked out.”

To note, Aniston and Gomez collaborated on a Galentine's Day event in February, cross-marketing their brands LolaVie and Rare.

