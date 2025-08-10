'One Piece' renewed for season 3 as Netflix unveils first look at season 2

Netflix has renewed One Piece for a third season, unveiling the first look at Season 2 as excitement builds for the hit live-action adaptation.
Variety reported that Netflix’s One Piece will return for another voyage, as the live-action take on the popular manga and anime gets the green light for Season 3 ahead of schedule.
The news came out at the annual One Piece Day celebration in Tokyo, where it was also revealed that Ian Stokes would become the part of star-studded cast Joe Tracz as co-showrunner on Season 3.
Stokes, who was previously a co-executive producer on Season 1, will kick off the production on the third season which will begin later this year in Cape Town, South Africa.
The release date for One Piece Season 2 has not been revealed yet, but it is expected to return in 2026 on Netflix.
The streamer has also released several first look images from the new season to ignite the anticipation among fans.
According to the official description of One Piece: Into the Grand Line, “Netflix’s epic high-seas pirate adventure, ‘One Piece,’ returns for Season 2—unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”
Iñaki Godoy takes on the role of Luffy, alongside Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.