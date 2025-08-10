Home / Entertainment

'One Piece' renewed for season 3 as Netflix unveils first look at season 2

Netflix’s One Piece will return for another voyage as it gets the green light for Season 3

One Piece renewed for season 3 as Netflix unveils first look at season 2
'One Piece' renewed for season 3 as Netflix unveils first look at season 2

Netflix has renewed One Piece for a third season, unveiling the first look at Season 2 as excitement builds for the hit live-action adaptation.

Variety reported that Netflix’s One Piece will return for another voyage, as the live-action take on the popular manga and anime gets the green light for Season 3 ahead of schedule.

The news came out at the annual One Piece Day celebration in Tokyo, where it was also revealed that Ian Stokes would become the part of star-studded cast Joe Tracz as co-showrunner on Season 3.

Stokes, who was previously a co-executive producer on Season 1, will kick off the production on the third season which will begin later this year in Cape Town, South Africa.

The release date for One Piece Season 2 has not been revealed yet, but it is expected to return in 2026 on Netflix.

The streamer has also released several first look images from the new season to ignite the anticipation among fans.

According to the official description of One Piece: Into the Grand Line, “Netflix’s epic high-seas pirate adventure, ‘One Piece,’ returns for Season 2—unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”

Iñaki Godoy takes on the role of Luffy, alongside Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. 

You Might Like:

Jennifer Aniston pairs up with Selena Gomez, quips Courtney Cox bond 'boring'

Jennifer Aniston pairs up with Selena Gomez, quips Courtney Cox bond 'boring'
The 'Friends' alum gushed about her close bond with the 'Calm Down' singer

Kris Jenner showers kylie with love in emotional 28th birthday tribute

Kris Jenner showers kylie with love in emotional 28th birthday tribute
Kris Jenner pays a sweet tribute to her daughter Kylie Jenner with a carousel of recent and old photos

Selena Gomez shares romantic wedding photos with Benny Blanco: 'About last night’

Selena Gomez shares romantic wedding photos with Benny Blanco: 'About last night’
Selena Gomez plants sweet kiss on Benny Blanco’s cheek in sizzling wedding photos

Brooklyn Beckham reveals true feeling on vow renewal with wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham reveals true feeling on vow renewal with wife Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham renewed his wedding vows with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham last week

Jenna Ortega offers clue to Lady Gaga’s role in ‘Wednesday’ S2, Part 2

Jenna Ortega offers clue to Lady Gaga’s role in ‘Wednesday’ S2, Part 2
‘Wednesday’ Season 2, Part 2 starring Jenna Ortega and Lady Gaga will release on Netflix on September 3, 2025

Chad Michael Murray discloses threatening near-death experience

Chad Michael Murray discloses threatening near-death experience
'One Tree Hill' star opened up about his health scare as he shared that he lost '50 percent' of the blood

Travis Kelce kicks off new NFL season with meaningful tie to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce kicks off new NFL season with meaningful tie to Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift has a special connection to her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s new NFL season

Chris Pratt shares sneak peek into ‘Terminal List’ season 2 filming

Chris Pratt shares sneak peek into ‘Terminal List’ season 2 filming
Chris Pratt will reprise his role of James Reece in the second season of ‘The Terminal List’

Netflix releases most-awaited trailer of ‘One Piece’ season 2

Netflix releases most-awaited trailer of ‘One Piece’ season 2
Luffy and the Straw Hats finally enter the Grand Line in the second season of ‘One Piece’

Emma Thompson bluntly reveals Donald Trump’s ‘stalking’ and date proposal

Emma Thompson bluntly reveals Donald Trump’s ‘stalking’ and date proposal
The Oscars-winning actress Emma Thompson opens up on how U.S. President Donald Trump asked her out

Machine Gun Kelly reveals going to rehab in new single ‘Cliché’

Machine Gun Kelly reveals going to rehab in new single ‘Cliché’
Machine Gun Kelly went to rehabilitation center to become a better father to his kids

David Justice spills bombshell reason behind Halle Berry divorce

David Justice spills bombshell reason behind Halle Berry divorce
Halle Berry and David Justice called it quits in 1997 after four years of marriage