Billie Eilish's brother Finneas recalls awkward run-in with Taylor Swift

Billie Eilish's brother and music producer Finneas O'Connell has admitted that his "most cringeworthy run-in with a celebrity" was with pop icon Taylor Swift.
In an interview with The Guardian, alongside The Favors bandmate Ashe, the Grammy winner shared details of his encounter with the Haunted crooner at her 32nd birthday party.
Recalling the awkward moment, Finneas noted, "I said 'Thanks for coming' to Taylor Swift. At her birthday party. She said, 'Thank you so much for coming,' and I said, 'Thank you for coming!'"
The moment took place in 2021, when the now-35-year-old pop star threw a bash alongside the band Haim's Alana Haim, whose birthday falls two days after hers.
Finneas previously opened up about the awkward run-in in a 2022 Q&A with fans on his Instagram stories.
At the time, he mentioned the same incident involving the Lover singer when a fan asked him to share his "most embarrassing moment."
on his social media account, he explained that he had "meant to say 'thanks for inviting me' or whatever, obviously" to Taylor.
Elsewhere in the interview, the 28-year-old revealed that he is quite good at impersonations, and the one "I do the most is probably Benny Blanco."
Finneas has quite a remarkable career due to the music collaboration with his sister Billie, as so far he has collected ten Grammys while the What Was I Made For? singer has bagged nine awards,
Most recently the brother and sister earned four Grammy nominations at the 2025 ceremony for Billie's Hit Me Hard and Soft album.