Home / Entertainment

Billie Eilish's brother Finneas recalls awkward run-in with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift received an unexpected answer from Finneas Baird O'Connell on her 32nd birthday bash

Billie Eilishs brother Finneas recalls awkward run-in with Taylor Swift
Billie Eilish's brother Finneas recalls awkward run-in with Taylor Swift

Billie Eilish's brother and music producer Finneas O'Connell has admitted that his "most cringeworthy run-in with a celebrity" was with pop icon Taylor Swift.

In an interview with The Guardian, alongside The Favors bandmate Ashe, the Grammy winner shared details of his encounter with the Haunted crooner at her 32nd birthday party.

Recalling the awkward moment, Finneas noted, "I said 'Thanks for coming' to Taylor Swift. At her birthday party. She said, 'Thank you so much for coming,' and I said, 'Thank you for coming!'"

The moment took place in 2021, when the now-35-year-old pop star threw a bash alongside the band Haim's Alana Haim, whose birthday falls two days after hers.

Finneas previously opened up about the awkward run-in in a 2022 Q&A with fans on his Instagram stories.

At the time, he mentioned the same incident involving the Lover singer when a fan asked him to share his "most embarrassing moment."

on his social media account, he explained that he had "meant to say 'thanks for inviting me' or whatever, obviously" to Taylor.

Elsewhere in the interview, the 28-year-old revealed that he is quite good at impersonations, and the one "I do the most is probably Benny Blanco."

Finneas has quite a remarkable career due to the music collaboration with his sister Billie, as so far he has collected ten Grammys while the What Was I Made For? singer has bagged nine awards,

Most recently the brother and sister earned four Grammy nominations at the 2025 ceremony for Billie's Hit Me Hard and Soft album.

You Might Like:

Pete Davidson chooses first film he’ll introduce to his child

Pete Davidson chooses first film he’ll introduce to his child
The 'SNL' host opened up about the first project he plans to show his child one day

Dua Lipa sizzles in summer fit as enjoying getaway with Callum Turner

Dua Lipa sizzles in summer fit as enjoying getaway with Callum Turner
The 'Levitating' singer share her sensational figure in a skimpy polka dot bikini

James Marsden pokes fun at age as he reprises Cyclops in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

James Marsden pokes fun at age as he reprises Cyclops in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’
James Marsden is gearing up to reprise his iconic role of Cyclops in the upcoming Marvel film

Tom Holland welcomes fans to day one of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' shoot

Tom Holland welcomes fans to day one of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' shoot
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' the fourth installment in the MCU web-slinger franchise, is set to release in 2026

Jennifer Aniston pairs up with Selena Gomez, quips Courtney Cox bond 'boring'

Jennifer Aniston pairs up with Selena Gomez, quips Courtney Cox bond 'boring'
The 'Friends' alum gushed about her close bond with the 'Calm Down' singer

Kris Jenner showers kylie with love in emotional 28th birthday tribute

Kris Jenner showers kylie with love in emotional 28th birthday tribute
Kris Jenner pays a sweet tribute to her daughter Kylie Jenner with a carousel of recent and old photos

'One Piece' renewed for season 3 as Netflix unveils first look at season 2

'One Piece' renewed for season 3 as Netflix unveils first look at season 2
Netflix’s 'One Piece' will return for another voyage as it gets the green light for Season 3

Selena Gomez shares romantic wedding photos with Benny Blanco: 'About last night’

Selena Gomez shares romantic wedding photos with Benny Blanco: 'About last night’
Selena Gomez plants sweet kiss on Benny Blanco’s cheek in sizzling wedding photos

Brooklyn Beckham reveals true feeling on vow renewal with wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham reveals true feeling on vow renewal with wife Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham renewed his wedding vows with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham last week

Jenna Ortega offers clue to Lady Gaga’s role in ‘Wednesday’ S2, Part 2

Jenna Ortega offers clue to Lady Gaga’s role in ‘Wednesday’ S2, Part 2
‘Wednesday’ Season 2, Part 2 starring Jenna Ortega and Lady Gaga will release on Netflix on September 3, 2025

Chad Michael Murray discloses threatening near-death experience

Chad Michael Murray discloses threatening near-death experience
'One Tree Hill' star opened up about his health scare as he shared that he lost '50 percent' of the blood

Travis Kelce kicks off new NFL season with meaningful tie to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce kicks off new NFL season with meaningful tie to Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift has a special connection to her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s new NFL season