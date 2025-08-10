Brooklyn Beckham reveals true feeling on vow renewal with wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham renewed his wedding vows with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham last week, after three years of marriage.
Now, the Cloud23 CEO has revealed his true feeling on Vow Renewal while speaking to PEOPLE at the Airbnb Originals Experience he hosted in Los Angeles on August 6.
"It was beautiful. We just wanted a really beautiful experience — a really cute memory,” he told the outlet.
Brooklyn went on to express, "To be honest, I could renew my vows every single day with her. I think the most important thing that someone can do is find that person that they're going to spend the rest of their life with. It definitely shapes you as a person. Yeah, it was really, really cute. It was really fun."
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son, who has his vows from the couple's 2022 wedding tattooed on his body, further shared plans to "find space" to add on his most recent vows.
"These ones were actually longer than my original ones," Brooklyn added.
He further described his married life with wife Nicola as “like a never-ending play date.”
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz started dating in October 2019 and tied the knot in April 2022 at an elegant black-tie wedding held on Nicola's family estate in Palm Beach, Fla.
The loved-up couple renewed their vows on Saturday, August 2.