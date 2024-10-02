Royal

Kate Middleton leaves Prince William ‘furious’ with special gesture for Harry

The Princess of Wales ‘secretly’ meets ‘homesick’ Prince Harry during his UK trip

  • by Web Desk
  • October 02, 2024


Kate Middleton has reportedly met her estranged brother-in-law Prince Harry during his recent trip to the UK to attend the annual WellChild Awards on Sunday, September 30, 2024.

Nearly three weeks after finishing her chemotherapy, the Princess of Wales is said to have made her husband Prince William “furious” after reaching out to Harry during his presence in the UK.

A well-placed source of Kensington Palace has spilled exclusive beans on Kate’s special efforts in an attempt to mend Royal Family’s ties with the duke.

“Kate’s noticed how Harry’s walls seem to have broken down more since they’ve been chatting and she’s revealed that it’s clear he has struggled to adapt to life in California – giving more weight to the rumours that he wants to return to the UK,” the insider told Closer magazine.

The source revealed, “William was initially furious when Kate told him they’d been communicating and it caused a huge amount of tension between them.”

They continued, “But he knows this could finally be the answer in getting through to his brother and stopping this feud.”

“Kate banned him from attending the meet-up – insisting it needed to be just the two of them. She reminded William of the close bond she and Harry always had and of her ability to get him to listen to her,” the source added.

Kate Middleton has always shared a deep and friendly bond with Harry, who referred to her as the “sister he never” had.

Daniel Ricciardo gets new contract offer to join racing again

Daniel Ricciardo gets new contract offer to join racing again
Kate Middleton leaves Prince William ‘furious’ with special gesture for Harry

Kate Middleton leaves Prince William ‘furious’ with special gesture for Harry
Hum Style Awards: Mahira Khan gushes over her husband's 'unscripted' romance

Hum Style Awards: Mahira Khan gushes over her husband's 'unscripted' romance
King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter

King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter

Royal News

King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter
King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter
King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter
Prince Harry enjoys bonfire night with old pal in South Africa after UK trip
King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter
Queen Camilla defies King Charles to meet Prince Harry on his UK visit
King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter
Prince William and Prince Harry’s feud may be resolved by Zara Tindall
King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s shock James Middleton with unexpected gesture
King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter
Princess Beatrice congratulated by mum Sarah Ferguson on 2nd pregnancy
King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter
Prince Harry darts off to South Africa from UK
King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter
Princess Beatrice gives HUGE reconciliation shock to Prince Andrew
King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter
Princess Beatrice pregnant with baby number 2
King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter
Princess Anne beats King Charles at his own game
King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter
Meghan Markle given final warning as Prince Harry enjoys solo engagements
King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter
Kate Middleton ‘doing so well’: Royal relative spills fresh beans on her health