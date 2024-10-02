Kate Middleton leaves Prince William ‘furious’ with special gesture for Harry

Kate Middleton has reportedly met her estranged brother-in-law Prince Harry during his recent trip to the UK to attend the annual WellChild Awards on Sunday, September 30, 2024.
Nearly three weeks after finishing her chemotherapy, the Princess of Wales is said to have made her husband Prince William “furious” after reaching out to Harry during his presence in the UK.
A well-placed source of Kensington Palace has spilled exclusive beans on Kate’s special efforts in an attempt to mend Royal Family’s ties with the duke.
“Kate’s noticed how Harry’s walls seem to have broken down more since they’ve been chatting and she’s revealed that it’s clear he has struggled to adapt to life in California – giving more weight to the rumours that he wants to return to the UK,” the insider told Closer magazine.
The source revealed, “William was initially furious when Kate told him they’d been communicating and it caused a huge amount of tension between them.”
They continued, “But he knows this could finally be the answer in getting through to his brother and stopping this feud.”
“Kate banned him from attending the meet-up – insisting it needed to be just the two of them. She reminded William of the close bond she and Harry always had and of her ability to get him to listen to her,” the source added.
Kate Middleton has always shared a deep and friendly bond with Harry, who referred to her as the “sister he never” had.