Ananya Panday struggles for 'validation' amid imposter syndrome

Ananya Panday suffers from imposter syndrome despite enjoying significant stardom

  by Web Desk
  October 02, 2024
Ananya Panday suffers from imposter syndrome despite enjoying significant stardom
Ananya Panday suffers from imposter syndrome despite enjoying significant stardom 

Ananya Panday admitted to suffering from imposter syndrome. 

In an interview with News18 Showsha, the Gehraiyaan star revealed her struggles dealing with it. 

“My imposter syndrome comes from something as simple as when someone says my name. During interviews and stuff, I feel like my name isn’t really mine, and it makes me feel like a third person," the Call Me Bae star revealed. 

She continued, "The same thing happens when I watch one of my films. I watch them like an audience member and forget that it’s actually me on screen." 

"I am very hard on myself and constantly seek validation from people around me, especially on the film sets," the Liger star shared. 

During the same conversation, Ananya was asked if the imposter syndrome also stems from the trolling and judgment, "It differs on a day-to-day basis. There are days when I remain indifferent to something negative written about me." 

"On others I would start believing I might suck as one person on Instagram felt so," the superstar concluded. 

On the professional front, Ananya Panday will star in CTRL, slated for release on October 4, 2024. 

