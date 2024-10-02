Fahad Mustafa proclaims Bilal Abbas Khan shares common characteristics 'like me' 

Fahad Mustafa and Bilal Abbas Khan share the same traits to the surprise of many.
In a recent interview with a local news outlet, the Actor In Law star shared, "Bilal is somebody very much like me."
The Na Maloom Afraad 2 star added, "He also hates interviews and is not very much into social media. He recently came on Twitter too."
He further revealed, "If Bilal stays this way he will rise to further heights."
The host then chimed in saying, "Atleast he should give us an interview."
To this, Fahad responded saying, "Less talk more work."
To note, Fahad with the revealing interview proved that he very much adores the Pyar Ke Sadqay actor and his focus on life and work.
On the work front, Bilal Abbas Khan, who has appeared in numerous projects in the tenure of his career, starred opposite Durefishan Saleem in the superhit drama Ishq Murshid.
Meanwhile, Fahad Mustafa is currently making headlines for his incredible pairing with superstar Hania Amir in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.