Fahad Mustafa proclaims Bilal Abbas Khan shares common characteristics 'like me'

Fahad Mustafa says the 'Ishq Murshid' famed actor will rise to new heights

  • by Web Desk
  • October 02, 2024
Fahad Mustafa and Bilal Abbas Khan share the same traits to the surprise of many. 

In a recent interview with a local news outlet, the Actor In Law star shared, "Bilal is somebody very much like me."

The Na Maloom Afraad 2 star added, "He also hates interviews and is not very much into social media. He recently came on Twitter too." 

He further revealed, "If Bilal stays this way he will rise to further heights." 

The host then chimed in saying, "Atleast he should give us an interview." 

To this, Fahad responded saying, "Less talk more work." 

To note, Fahad with the revealing interview proved that he very much adores the Pyar Ke Sadqay actor and his focus on life and work. 


On the work front, Bilal Abbas Khan, who has appeared in numerous projects in the tenure of his career, starred opposite Durefishan Saleem in the superhit drama Ishq Murshid. 

Meanwhile, Fahad Mustafa is currently making headlines for his incredible pairing with superstar Hania Amir in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. 

Ananya Panday struggles for 'validation' amid imposter syndrome
Mira Sethi comes to Hiba Bukhari's rescue over outfit trolling
Hum Style Awards: Mahira Khan gushes over her husband's 'unscripted' romance
Humayun Saeed makes candid revelations about 'Gentleman', 'Meray Paas Tum Ho'
Hrithik Roshan, girlfriend Saba Azad celebrate third anniversary, Sussane Khan reacts
'The Legends of Maula Jatt' release stalled in India
Govinda’s gunshot update: Actor’s nephew, doctor reveal latest details
Triptii Dimri reacts to flak on her steps in 'Mere Mehboob'
Feroze Khan shares his first-hand experience with black magic
Parineeti Chopra drops Maldives holiday album with 'beautiful boy' Raghav Chadha
IIFA 2024: Shahid Kapoor dances with Kriti Sanon on 'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan'
Maya Ali loses a round of golf, performs 'Bhangra'