Royal

Kate Middleton secretly meets Prince Harry during his UK visit?

The Princess of Wales reaches out to Prince Harry during his recent UK trip for WellChild Awards

  • October 02, 2024


Princess Kate has reportedly made special effort to meet her estranged brother-in-law Prince Harry during his recent trip to the UK.

Exactly when Kate was seemingly in a celebratory mode after beating cancer after nine months of preventive chemotherapy, Harry announced another solo visit to his home country, providing a golden opportunity to the Princess of Wales to arrange a secret meeting with her.

A source has shared exclusive details on Harry and Kate’s dynamics, revealing that the mother-of-three has been in contact with the duke, especially after she read the reports about Harry being “homesick” in California.

“Kate’s been speaking to Harry on and off for the last few weeks in a desperate bid to try to salvage their bond and get to the root of what’s going on with him,” an insider told Closer magazine.

The source continued, “When she proposed the idea of meeting up, just the two of them, Harry immediately accepted – giving her hope that there could be a way to get through to him.”

“Kate had hoped that, through a deep heart-to-heart without Meghan’s presence, they could air out all their grievances and pain from the last few years, talk openly about everything and learn to move past all the hurt and put it behind them. She knows he’s been struggling and she wants to help him out of his misery,” they added.


Prince William makes petty move to outshine Prince Harry’s memorable UK trip
Prince William ‘annoyed’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with new move
Kate Middleton leaves Prince William ‘furious’ with special gesture for Harry
King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter
Prince Harry enjoys bonfire night with old pal in South Africa after UK trip
Queen Camilla defies King Charles to meet Prince Harry on his UK visit
Prince William and Prince Harry’s feud may be resolved by Zara Tindall
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s shock James Middleton with unexpected gesture
Princess Beatrice congratulated by mum Sarah Ferguson on 2nd pregnancy
Prince Harry darts off to South Africa from UK
Princess Beatrice gives HUGE reconciliation shock to Prince Andrew
Princess Beatrice pregnant with baby number 2