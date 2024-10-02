Entertainment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ attorney breaks silence after Justin Bieber scandal

Diddy scandal’s latest news unveils new accusations on the rapper right after Justin Bieber’s explicit videos controversy

  • by Web Desk
  • October 02, 2024
Diddy’s attorney is leaving no stone unturned to prove him guilty in the court, after the rapper “sold” Justin Bieber’s explicit video to Hollywood A-listers!

On Tuesday, October 1, while addressing a press conference, a Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee, who will be representing 120 alleged Diddy’s victims, put forward shocking allegations against the music mogul.

Amidst the distressing revelations, Buzbee talked about one of the victims who was pregnant at the time of the incident and shared her gut-wrenching statement about Diddy’s party.

“[She] … attended a group dinner allegedly with Sean Combs in Miami. She wasn’t drinking because she was pregnant, but whatever she drank at the table apparently, according to her, was laced with something,” said the lawyer.

He further noted that the woman backed out and “woke up in the same bed — again, allegedly — with Mr. Combs in his mansion in Miami. Her vagina and her anus were torn and sore.”

Detailing one more victim’s statement, Diddy’s attorney accused him of drugging his victims with a “horse tranquilizer” prior to sexually assaulting them.

“Several of the individuals [I represent] … were drug tested and drugs were found in their system. Weird drugs, drugs that you probably never heard of,” revealed Buzbee.

He added, “One in particular that continues to pop up is a drug called Xylazine, or tranq, which based on our research, is known as a horse tranquilizer,” adding that the victim was given a strange drink at Diddy’s party which made her end up in hospital “where they found cocaine and this horse tranquilizer in her blood system.”

This comes after the shocking news of Sean Diddy Combs and Justin Bieber, where NewsNation’s recent report claimed how Diddy made millions of dollars from selling Justin Bieber’s sex tapes to other bigwigs from the industry.

