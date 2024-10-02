Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Guts' concert special to premiere on Netflix

Olivia Rodrigo brings 'Guts' world tour to Netflix with concert special

  • by Web Desk
  • October 02, 2024
Olivia Rodrigos Guts concert special to premiere on Netflix
Olivia Rodrigo's 'Guts' concert special to premiere on Netflix

Olivia Rodrigo is set to bring her Guts world tour to Netflix with a concert special, scheduled to premiere on October 29.

The concert special, directed by James Merryman, will features Rodrigo's electrifying performances from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, from her Guts world tour.

“I am so excited to share the GUTS World Tour with my fans,” Rodrigo said in a statement.

She went on to share, “For those of you who didn’t get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house! And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!”

Rodrigo’s Guts tour of her second album of the same name, started in February 2024 and will be concluded in March 2025. 

The special will also feature support from the Breeders, Remi Wolf and Chappell Roan.

Rodrigo's concert special is produced by Blink, Inc. in association with Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films with Aleen Keshishian, Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, Merryman and Zack Morgenroth serving as producers.

Olivia Rodrigo’s second studio album Guts was released on September 8, 2023.

Taylor Swift generous gesture leaves 900 people 'incredibly grateful'

Taylor Swift generous gesture leaves 900 people 'incredibly grateful'
Taylor Swift guitar smash: Texas buyer breaks silence on protest

Taylor Swift guitar smash: Texas buyer breaks silence on protest
Olivia Rodrigo's 'Guts' concert special to premiere on Netflix

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Guts' concert special to premiere on Netflix
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU

YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU

Entertainment News

YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Taylor Swift generous gesture leaves 900 people 'incredibly grateful'
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Taylor Swift guitar smash: Texas buyer breaks silence on protest
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ attorney breaks silence after Justin Bieber scandal
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Sabrina Carpenter adds another feather to her cap with TIME100 Next honor
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Lady Gaga gushes over Fiancé Michael Polansky's hilarious wedding proposal
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Justin Bieber looks stoic with Hailey after health concerns amid Diddy allegations
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Billie Eilish feels ‘sad’ but sends ‘best’ wishes to Finneas' solo journey
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Are Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara married?
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Kylie Jenner makes PFW runway debut in breathtaking princess gown
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ new abuse case comes in spotlight amid jail
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Kim Kardashian takes legal steps against ex-Kanye West wife Bianca Censori
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Lana Del Rey spotted for first time with Jeremy Dufrene after wedding