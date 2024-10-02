Olivia Rodrigo's 'Guts' concert special to premiere on Netflix

Olivia Rodrigo is set to bring her Guts world tour to Netflix with a concert special, scheduled to premiere on October 29.
The concert special, directed by James Merryman, will features Rodrigo's electrifying performances from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, from her Guts world tour.
“I am so excited to share the GUTS World Tour with my fans,” Rodrigo said in a statement.
She went on to share, “For those of you who didn’t get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house! And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!”
Rodrigo’s Guts tour of her second album of the same name, started in February 2024 and will be concluded in March 2025.
The special will also feature support from the Breeders, Remi Wolf and Chappell Roan.
Rodrigo's concert special is produced by Blink, Inc. in association with Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films with Aleen Keshishian, Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, Merryman and Zack Morgenroth serving as producers.
Olivia Rodrigo’s second studio album Guts was released on September 8, 2023.