Taylor Swift guitar smash: Texas buyer breaks silence on protest

  • by Web Desk
  • October 02, 2024
The Taylor Swift guitar auction protest is getting the reason unearthed by the Texas man who destroyed it!

On Monday, September 30, TMZ shared a video filmed at Ellis County WildGame Dinner, where a man was captured destroying the Blank Space singer’s autographed guitar, bought for $4K, apparently to stage Taylor swift guitar auction protest.

Soon after the video spread like a wildfire, the US media identified the man as Gary Estes, aged 67. In an interview to NBC News, Estes revealed why he smashed Taylor Swift’s guitar and said he did that stunt just to “joke.”

“It was just a joke at an auction that we had to raise money for kids, right? That’s all it was. There was nothing mean about it, nothing bad about it. It was just a joke that they were making up on the stage, and we just followed through with a joke,” he stated.

Estes also revealed that he is a supporter of the former US President Donald Trump, which clearly hints towards Taylor Swift’s endorsement for Kamala Harris as a motive behind this whole attention seeking stunt.

This stunt was then supported by the auctioneer Craig Meier, who stated, “It was a funny, light-hearted thing. I know maybe it seemed to be malicious, but everybody was laughing. It became a political thing, and that was kind of the gist of it, just a light-hearted bit of a dig at Taylor for coming out politically and entertainers using their influence to influence politics.”

All of this comes after the Eras tour starlet endorsed Vice President Harris over Trump for the US election 2024, last month.

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Guts' concert special to premiere on Netflix
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ attorney breaks silence after Justin Bieber scandal
Sabrina Carpenter adds another feather to her cap with TIME100 Next honor
Lady Gaga gushes over Fiancé Michael Polansky's hilarious wedding proposal
Justin Bieber looks stoic with Hailey after health concerns amid Diddy allegations
Billie Eilish feels ‘sad’ but sends ‘best’ wishes to Finneas' solo journey
Are Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara married?
Kylie Jenner makes PFW runway debut in breathtaking princess gown
Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ new abuse case comes in spotlight amid jail
Kim Kardashian takes legal steps against ex-Kanye West wife Bianca Censori
Lana Del Rey spotted for first time with Jeremy Dufrene after wedding
Patrick Mahomes, Brittany celebrate special family moment adorable pics