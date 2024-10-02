Taylor Swift guitar smash: Texas buyer breaks silence on protest

The Taylor Swift guitar auction protest is getting the reason unearthed by the Texas man who destroyed it!
On Monday, September 30, TMZ shared a video filmed at Ellis County WildGame Dinner, where a man was captured destroying the Blank Space singer’s autographed guitar, bought for $4K, apparently to stage Taylor swift guitar auction protest.
Soon after the video spread like a wildfire, the US media identified the man as Gary Estes, aged 67. In an interview to NBC News, Estes revealed why he smashed Taylor Swift’s guitar and said he did that stunt just to “joke.”
“It was just a joke at an auction that we had to raise money for kids, right? That’s all it was. There was nothing mean about it, nothing bad about it. It was just a joke that they were making up on the stage, and we just followed through with a joke,” he stated.
Estes also revealed that he is a supporter of the former US President Donald Trump, which clearly hints towards Taylor Swift’s endorsement for Kamala Harris as a motive behind this whole attention seeking stunt.
This stunt was then supported by the auctioneer Craig Meier, who stated, “It was a funny, light-hearted thing. I know maybe it seemed to be malicious, but everybody was laughing. It became a political thing, and that was kind of the gist of it, just a light-hearted bit of a dig at Taylor for coming out politically and entertainers using their influence to influence politics.”
All of this comes after the Eras tour starlet endorsed Vice President Harris over Trump for the US election 2024, last month.