Angelina Jolie, rumored ‘boyfriend’ tease romance after Brad Pitt 'baby' plans

  • by Web Desk
  • October 02, 2024
Angelina Jolie and rumored rapper boyfriend Akala are seemingly confirming their relationship with subtle hints as the actress drops FBI lawsuit against ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The actress, who has recently been hinting towards cutting all sort of ties, positive or negative, with her former husband in the form of dropping years long lawsuits and signing a fan’s poster that feature Pitt’s face, is also teasing romance rumors with rapper Akala.

Over the weekend, the American rapper marked his appearance in the Maria actress’ company hosted party, which was captured in a photo shared on Angelina Jolie’s company Atelier Jolie Instagram page.

This comes just a few days after a source disclosed to In Touch that Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon’s “baby plans” are in process and that the duo will soon share a “good news.”

In the huge carousel of photos posted on the official handle of the company, Akala was prominently featured in the audience as Angelina Jolie, aged 49, interviewed the Sudanese-Canadian poet Mustafa at atelier Jolie’s Great Jones Street showroom.

“Atelier Jolie welcomed Mustafa at 57 Great Jones, hosting a special listening party and panel discussion for his debut album, Dunya, out now” read the post caption.

In the recent past, Angelina Jolie and her rumored rapper boyfriend Akala have been spotted together on various events including 62nd New York Film Festival where the actress’ movie Maria was premiered.

For the unversed, Angelina Jolie shares six kids with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

