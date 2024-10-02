Entertainment

Andrew Garfield spills beans on 'Spider-Man' return: 'Would 100 Percent Come Back'

Andrew Garfield’s upcoming flick 'We Live in Time' is slated to hit the theaters on October 11

  • October 02, 2024
Andrew Garfield reveals plans about his most anticipated Spider-Man return, leaving fans buzzing with the excitement.

During an interview with Esquire, published on Wednesday, October 2, the Oscar-nominated actor revealed what it would take for him to reprise the iconic role.

"For sure, I would 100 percent come back if it was the right thing, if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into,” he said.

Garfield added, “I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return.”

The Breathe actor played the role of superhero in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel.

He then reprised his role in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland, about which he said, “It was really healing for me.”

Garfield expertly kept his Spider-Man: No Way Home return under wraps, denying involvement and fueling fan speculation.

I loved keeping it secret. I was able to get over my ethical, moral dilemma with whether this is a lie that is justifiable. Is this actually a lie, or is this just a fun gift I’m giving to people?” he previously told Vanity Fair.

Andrew Garfield’s upcoming flick We Live in Time will hit the theaters on October 11.

