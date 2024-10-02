Prince Harry’s UK trip ‘uncontroversial’ thanks to Meghan Markle absence

Prince Harry is being praised for his “tremendously well” job as Meghan Markle remained excluded from the UK trip!
During WellChild Awards, the studded event in honor of seriously ill children in the UK held on Monday, September 30, Prince Harry delivered heartfelt speech on how parenting is an emotional rollercoaster.
However, the event was met with the absence of Harry’s wife Meghan Markle and kids, Archie and Lilibet.
While speaking to GB News, the show host Emily Carver asked the royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams about his opinion on the Duke of Sussex’s solo events in the UK.
The commentator was quick to hint towards Harry’s wife Meghan’s absence as the reason these events went “uncontroversial.”
"I think all these events have gone off tremendously well. They've been uncontroversial,” said Fitzwillliams.
He further commented, "He hasn't given any interviews. Perhaps something is being planned that we are unaware of. His next docuseries for Netflix on Polo apparently doesn't feature him much, so what we're waiting to see is how this will be developing in the weeks and months.”
On Tuesday night, October 1, Harry kicked off his South African trip by joining old friend and co-founder of Sentebale, Prince Seeiso of Lesotho on a bonfire conversation.