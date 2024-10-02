Royal

Prince Harry’s UK trip ‘uncontroversial’ thanks to Meghan Markle absence

After successful UK trip, Prince Harry embarked to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

  • by Web Desk
  • October 02, 2024
Prince Harry’s UK trip ‘uncontroversial’ thanks to Meghan Markle absence
Prince Harry’s UK trip ‘uncontroversial’ thanks to Meghan Markle absence

Prince Harry is being praised for his “tremendously well” job as Meghan Markle remained excluded from the UK trip!

During WellChild Awards, the studded event in honor of seriously ill children in the UK held on Monday, September 30, Prince Harry delivered heartfelt speech on how parenting is an emotional rollercoaster.

However, the event was met with the absence of Harry’s wife Meghan Markle and kids, Archie and Lilibet.

While speaking to GB News, the show host Emily Carver asked the royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams about his opinion on the Duke of Sussex’s solo events in the UK.

The commentator was quick to hint towards Harry’s wife Meghan’s absence as the reason these events went “uncontroversial.”

"I think all these events have gone off tremendously well. They've been uncontroversial,” said Fitzwillliams.

He further commented, "He hasn't given any interviews. Perhaps something is being planned that we are unaware of. His next docuseries for Netflix on Polo apparently doesn't feature him much, so what we're waiting to see is how this will be developing in the weeks and months.”

On Tuesday night, October 1, Harry kicked off his South African trip by joining old friend and co-founder of Sentebale, Prince Seeiso of Lesotho on a bonfire conversation.

Kate Middleton returns to royal duties with high spirits

Kate Middleton returns to royal duties with high spirits
Hurricane Helene: US southeast death toll rises to 175

Hurricane Helene: US southeast death toll rises to 175
Prince Harry’s UK trip ‘uncontroversial’ thanks to Meghan Markle absence

Prince Harry’s UK trip ‘uncontroversial’ thanks to Meghan Markle absence
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls

WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls

Royal News

WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Kate Middleton returns to royal duties with high spirits
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Kate Middleton secretly meets Prince Harry during his UK visit?
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Prince William makes petty move to outshine Prince Harry’s memorable UK trip
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Prince William ‘annoyed’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with new move
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Kate Middleton leaves Prince William ‘furious’ with special gesture for Harry
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Prince Harry enjoys bonfire night with old pal in South Africa after UK trip
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Queen Camilla defies King Charles to meet Prince Harry on his UK visit
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Prince William and Prince Harry’s feud may be resolved by Zara Tindall
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s shock James Middleton with unexpected gesture
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Princess Beatrice congratulated by mum Sarah Ferguson on 2nd pregnancy
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Prince Harry darts off to South Africa from UK