Kate Middleton returns to royal duties with high spirits

The Princess of Wales had a pleasant meeting with a young cancer fighter at the Windsor Castle

  • by Web Desk
  • October 02, 2024
Kate Middleton is celebrating her return to the royal duties with a young girl navigating cancer, at the Windsor Castle!

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, October 2, the official handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared two heartwarming photos.

The first photo featured Kate Middleton radiating positivity and glow as she embraced the 16-year-old aspiring photographer who is also battling against cancer.

This was followed by the next snap that showcased William and Kate in a group photo with the family of the young photographer.

“A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today,” read the joint statement alongside the photos.

“A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. W&C,” further read the caption of the delightful post.

The Princess of Wales, who has recently announced defeating cancer, resonated high spirit and enthusiasm while meeting Liz.

Overjoyed royal fans showered their love on the future Queen with their sweet wishes in the comments.

“It’s so lovely to see our Princess on public engagements again,” expressed one.

Meanwhile, another penned, “What a lovely surprise! Liz is a very talented photographer.. I loved her pictures of the investiture ceremony today! I’m sure she and her family will never forget this day with the future King and Queen and it’s so wonderful to see Her Royal Highness again! We all love you.”

