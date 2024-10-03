Entertainment

'Game of Thrones' star breaks silence on show's controversial ending after 5 years

The eighth and final season of 'Game of Thrones,' produced by HBO, concluded on May 19, 2019

  by Web Desk
  October 03, 2024
Game of Thrones is considered as one of the greatest series of all time, however its finale is very controversial and has disappointed millions of fans all over the world.

Not only fans were outraged but several cast members have also showed disappointment at the show’s finale. 

However, Kristian Nairn, who played the iconic role of Hodor for six seasons of the show, thinks otherwise.

"I honestly don't think you could have a better person your king," Nairn told PEOPLE, referring to the series ending with Bran, played by Isaac Hempstead Wright, getting the Iron Throne.

Nairn went on to say, "He can do anything, he can see everything. He's going to be wise."

"Any problems you've got, he can go into the past and learn from the mistakes they've made," he added of the Bran, who was the Three-Eyed Raven and was able to travel through time in his mind.

Nairn further added, "He might be a bit emo, but that's okay with me. I think he'd be a great king. I know people want to see their big kings — Jon Snow with a sword and everything... [But] it also shows that you can f---ing be a king and be in a wheelchair and have all these awesome powers."

Game of Thrones can be streamed on Max.

