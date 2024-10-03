Millie Bobby Brown dazzles in dreamy wedding dress snaps: SEE

Millie Bobby Brown’s wedding dress is the highlight of her post!
After starting dating in 2021, Millie Bobby Brown’s wedding with husband Jake Bongiovi took place in a private ceremony surrounded by her loved ones on May 27, 2024, just a year after the couple announced the engagement.
However, the actress had remained private about the snaps until now, on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, Brown turned to her official Instagram handle and dropped a carousel of mesmerizing wedding photos where she could be seen flaunting her stunning wedding dress.
Leaving her fans in awe, the Stranger Things actress sweetly penned the caption that read, “Forever and always, your wife.”
Taking to his Instagram posts, Millie Bobby Brown's husband Jake Bongiovi also shared a string of the wedding photos with a caption, "Forever and always, your husband."
Millie Bobby Brown’s ardent fans took no moment to swamp her post with their heartfelt wishes.
Expressing heartwarming emotions, one of the fans wrote, “So happy for you both!! Love you so much. Deserve all the happiness coming your way!”
While the second penned, “You’re very beautiful in that wedding dress.”
“You look like a princess in that dreamy ensemble,” commented the third.
On the work front, Milli Bobby Brown’s upcoming movie The Electric State is slated to release in March 2025.