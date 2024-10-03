Taylor Swift guitar smash: $4K instrument not signed by singer?

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • October 03, 2024
In a shocking turn of events, the Taylor Swift guitar smashed by the Texas man, Gary Estes, was not signed by the Eras tour starlet!

A man in Ellis Country of Texas, in a strange video, was filmed smashing Taylor Swift's signed guitar with a hammer which was reportedly bought from an auction for $4K. The video was shared by TMZ on Monday, September 30, 2024.

However, it is now been confirmed that Swift had not signed the smashed guitar.

The widespread reports were dismissed by Variety in a published interview on October 1, after an insider linked to Swift’s merch company revealed to the outlet that the destroyed guitar was not autographed by the Cruel Summer songstress.

As per the source disclosed information, “The organization that held the auction, the Ellis County WildGame Dinner, presented the guitar with a signed CD insert but the guitar itself was not signed,” quoted the outlet.

Earlier, it was also reported that the man, who is the supporter of the former US President Donald Trump, did the stunt with the intention of “joke.”

“It was just a joke at an auction that we had to raise money for kids, right? That’s all it was. There was nothing mean about it, nothing bad about it. It was just a joke that they were making up on the stage, and we just followed through with a joke,” he stated.

The stunt comes days after Taylor Swift endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the US election 2024 via her official Instagram handle.

