Khloé Kardashian announces new addition in her family

Khloé Kardashian has revealed a new addition on her family.
The Good American founder made a delightful confession in the latest episode of her Khloe in Wonder Land podcast, released on Wednesday, July 30.
Khloé revealed that she has become the primary caretaker to ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s brother Amari.
She said, “For those who don’t know, Tristan has a younger brother who is 18 years old, and he is severely disabled. Amari has LGS (Lennox-Gastaut syndrome), which is a form of epilepsy, and he is disabled. He can’t walk or talk. He’s never been able to talk.”
Amari used to live in Canada with Tristan’s mom Andrea before her death in January 2023. Following her passing, Tristan was given the guardianship of the 18-year old boy.
However, due to NBA player’s hectic schedule, Khloé has stepped in to take care of Amari.
The reality star added, “So Amari stays in LA with me, and I have chosen to take care of him and be there for him, because it’s not good that he travel, we just want to provide Amari with the best, most beautiful life that we know how. And he deserves that.”
Now, Khloé lives with Amari and her two kids, True, 7, and Tatum, 3, in Los Angeles.
For those unversed, the Khloud founder and Tristan broke up in 2021. They have a co-parenting relationship focused on their children.