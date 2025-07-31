Home / Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian announces new addition in her family

Khloé Kardashian makes delightful confession in the latest episode of her podcast

Khloé Kardashian announces new addition in her family
Khloé Kardashian announces new addition in her family

Khloé Kardashian has revealed a new addition on her family.

The Good American founder made a delightful confession in the latest episode of her Khloe in Wonder Land podcast, released on Wednesday, July 30.

Khloé revealed that she has become the primary caretaker to ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s brother Amari.

She said, “For those who don’t know, Tristan has a younger brother who is 18 years old, and he is severely disabled. Amari has LGS (Lennox-Gastaut syndrome), which is a form of epilepsy, and he is disabled. He can’t walk or talk. He’s never been able to talk.”

Amari used to live in Canada with Tristan’s mom Andrea before her death in January 2023. Following her passing, Tristan was given the guardianship of the 18-year old boy.

However, due to NBA player’s hectic schedule, Khloé has stepped in to take care of Amari.

The reality star added, “So Amari stays in LA with me, and I have chosen to take care of him and be there for him, because it’s not good that he travel, we just want to provide Amari with the best, most beautiful life that we know how. And he deserves that.”

Now, Khloé lives with Amari and her two kids, True, 7, and Tatum, 3, in Los Angeles.

For those unversed, the Khloud founder and Tristan broke up in 2021. They have a co-parenting relationship focused on their children.

Read more :

Entertainment

Shakira teases new song for ‘Zootopia 2’ with Ed Sheeran as she reprises role

Shakira teases new song for ‘Zootopia 2’ with Ed Sheeran as she reprises role
Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman are reprising their role as Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde in ‘Zootopia 2’

Miley Cyrus shares 'exciting' plans to mark ‘Hannah Montana' 20th anniversary

Miley Cyrus shares 'exciting' plans to mark ‘Hannah Montana' 20th anniversary
Miley Cyrus starred as Hannah Montana for four seasons of the Disney channel show

Ana de Armas ‘hosts’ Tom Cruise at her secret ‘favorite spot’

Ana de Armas ‘hosts’ Tom Cruise at her secret ‘favorite spot’
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas 'became incredibly close' after spending quality time in Vermont

Justin Trudeau spotted at Katy Perry’s show with daughter amid romance rumors

Justin Trudeau spotted at Katy Perry’s show with daughter amid romance rumors
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau filmed dining together in Montreal at the city's Le Violon restaurant on Monday

Jason Momoa reluctantly shaves iconic beard for first time in 6 years for 'Dune'

Jason Momoa reluctantly shaves iconic beard for first time in 6 years for 'Dune'
The 'Games of Throne' alum promotes sustainable water brand Mananalu as he part ways with his beard

Rihanna celebrates milestone anniversary with exciting social media post

Rihanna celebrates milestone anniversary with exciting social media post
The Barbadian singer's latest project is the animated film 'Smurfs' where she voiced Smurfette

Selena Gomez feeling immense pressure amid wedding prep: 'It's chaos'

Selena Gomez feeling immense pressure amid wedding prep: 'It's chaos'
The 'Wizards of Waverly Place' alum and fiancé Benny Blanco are reportedly preparing for a September nuptial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to be pardoned by President Trump ahead of sentencing

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to be pardoned by President Trump ahead of sentencing
The Bad Boy founder was found guilty of two counts of prostitution at the end of his eight weeks trial