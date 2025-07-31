Home / Entertainment

Miley Cyrus shares 'exciting' plans to mark ‘Hannah Montana' 20th anniversary

Miley Cyrus opened up about her plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana.

The Grammy winner played the role of an ordinary teenager named Miley Stewart (Hannah Montana) for a total of 5 years, from 2006 to 2011, across four seasons of the Disney show.

She starred alongside Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso, Jason Earles, and her real-life dad Billy Ray Cyrus in the hit series.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's TikTok Radio, Miley reminisced living a double life as the pop star Hannah Montana during the show.

She said, "I want to design something really, really special for it because it really was the beginning of all of this that now sits here today. Without Hannah, there really wouldn't be this kind of... this me."

The Flowers hitmaker added, "It's so crazy to think, too, that I started as a character that I thought was going to be impossible to shed. And now that's something that when I walk into a space, it's looked at as this sense of nostalgia or something that you have from your childhood, so that's exciting to get to celebrate that."

Back 2016, Miley marked the 10th anniversary of the show's release with a public letter.

