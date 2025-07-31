Home / Entertainment

Travis Kelce sets internet ablaze with steamy pics from ‘Happy Gilmore 2'

Travis Kelce's behind-the-scenes photos from the 'Happy Gilmore 2' set have been released


Travis Kelce sparked excitement among fans with a stripped-down look from Happy Gilmore 2 set.

On Wednesday, July 30, Netflix released behind-the-scenes clips and pictures from the upcoming film’s set.

In one picture, the the NFL star can be seen being shirtless as Bad Bunny ties him up and smears honey on him.

A bts video featured, Adam Sandler, who also starred in and produced the film, looking shocked at the scene unfolding before him.

Another frame showed the Just Go with It actor and Travis laughing with the crew.

The footballer’s fans flooded social media to shower him with love for his steamy look.

A fan wrote on X, “They should have invited Taylor and dressed her like a bear to make a big surprise. I’m sure Travis would love it.”

Another noted, “This scene was inspired by how Travis felt in SB LIX. The bear in this scene represents the Eagles D. Anyone else who agrees with me?”

A third praised the actor, “Omg love this hot look of travis. Taylor is the luckiest girl in the world.”

Notably, Happy Gilmore 2 starring Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Adam, Travis and Bad Bunny was released on Netflix on July 25, 2025.

