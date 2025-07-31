Jenna Ortega wows crowd in surprise gown swap after ‘Wednesday’ S2 premiere

Jenna Ortega can easily go bold to glamorous in no time!
On Wednesday, July 30, the Scream actress made a dramatic arrival alongside co-stars Catherine Zeta Jones and Billie Piper at Central Hall Westminster for the Wednesday season 2 premiere.
For the event, the 22-year-old star, who plays titular role in the Netflix hit series, opted for a dramatic and gothic-inspired ensemble, keeping with the show’s theme.
She looked incredible in a semi-sheer snakeskin gown that featured a fishtail skirt and burnt edges.
However, later in the evening, Jenna swapped her bold outfit with sizzling champagne silk gown.
Her sleek midi-dress featured chiffon panels which she gracefully paired with open-toed gold mules.
The actress completed her look with a black patent clutch bag and a silver diamond necklace, looking as glamorous as ever.
Jenna was spotted leaving the venue with her 55-year-old co-star Catherine, who plays the iconic role of Addams family matriarch Morticia.
Catherine opted for a dramatic backless gown with a highneck and key-hole cut out for the starry event.
She complemented her ensemble with a pair of sheer heels and dark makeup while styling her hair up into a bun.
Wednesday season 1 was premiered on Netflix in November 2022 and instantly became a global hit.
The show is currently gearing up for it second season which is set to release on streaming giant on August 6, 2025.