Jenna Ortega wows crowd in surprise gown swap after ‘Wednesday’ S2 premiere

Jenna Ortega made a stunning appearance at Central Hall Westminster for the 'Wednesday' season 2 premiere


Jenna Ortega can easily go bold to glamorous in no time!

On Wednesday, July 30, the Scream actress made a dramatic arrival alongside co-stars Catherine Zeta Jones and Billie Piper at Central Hall Westminster for the Wednesday season 2 premiere.

For the event, the 22-year-old star, who plays titular role in the Netflix hit series, opted for a dramatic and gothic-inspired ensemble, keeping with the show’s theme.

She looked incredible in a semi-sheer snakeskin gown that featured a fishtail skirt and burnt edges.

However, later in the evening, Jenna swapped her bold outfit with sizzling champagne silk gown.

Her sleek midi-dress featured chiffon panels which she gracefully paired with open-toed gold mules.

The actress completed her look with a black patent clutch bag and a silver diamond necklace, looking as glamorous as ever.

Image: BACKGRID
Image: BACKGRID

Jenna was spotted leaving the venue with her 55-year-old co-star Catherine, who plays the iconic role of Addams family matriarch Morticia.

Catherine opted for a dramatic backless gown with a highneck and key-hole cut out for the starry event.

She complemented her ensemble with a pair of sheer heels and dark makeup while styling her hair up into a bun.

Wednesday season 1 was premiered on Netflix in November 2022 and instantly became a global hit. 

The show is currently gearing up for it second season which is set to release on streaming giant on August 6, 2025. 

