Courteney Cox marks ‘Friends’ costar Lisa Kudrow’s birthday with sweet wish

Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow portrayed Monica Geller and Phoebe Buffay, respectively, on the show 'Friends'

Courteney Cox is celebrating her longtime pal and Friends costar, Lisa Kudrow!

On Wednesday, July 30, the 61-year-old actress took to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt carousel of photos, marking Lisa’s 62nd birthday.

In the first blurry photo, the Friends costars could be seen laughing their hearts out, with Courteney glancing at Lisa who looked straight at the camera with a wide smile.

The second slide featured a solo portrait of Lisa from 1990s where she looked excited with her mouth wide open.

“I have looked up to this person since the day I met her. She’s bold, she’s smart, she’s articulate, she cares deeply and loves even deeper. There’s never a time that I don’t feel better for having seen her. Happy birthday my Loot! I love you,” Courteney wrote in the caption.

The Scream actress also shared a sweet group photo in the carousel which featured her, Lisa and another Friends costar, Matt LeBlanc as the trio posed for a selfie.


Soon after Courteney posted a loving birthday wish for Lisa, their ardent fans rushed to the comment section to gush over the duo.

“This just made my entire day,” one wrote.

While another added, “Perfect tribute to this smarty-pants! I love you both!”

“So much love for u guys,” the third expressed.

Courteney Cox played the iconic role of Monica Gellar on the hit 90s sitcom Friends for its 10-season run while Lisa Kudrow portrayed Phoebe Buffay in the show.

