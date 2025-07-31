Billie Eilish gushes over brother Finneas on his 28th birthday: ‘I’m so lucky’

Billie Eilish has never shied away to publicly show her admiration for brother Finneas O'Connell and she is expressing it once again!
Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, July 30, the 9-time Grammy-winner shared an adorable throwback photo to mark her big brother’s 28th birthday.
In the heartwarming image, the brother-sister duo could be seen lying together as Finneas lovingly gazes a newborn, Eilish.
“Happy birthday @finneas. I am so lucky I get to be your sister,” she wrote in the caption.
This is not all as the Ocean Eyes singer shared another childhood photo of them on her Instagram Stories.
The image showed a young Finneas gently holding her baby sister Eilish, who appeared to be wrapped in a white towel.
“Love you so sososOSOSOSOSOSOSOSO much happy birthday @finneas,” she wrote over the photo.
The two siblings are also frequent collaborators, who have won 16 Grammys for their music and even bagged an Academy Award for their original James Bond theme song, No Time To Die.
Finneas served as the sole producer of all of Billie Eilish’s music for many years and also collaborated with her on the songwriting of many of her hit tracks.
Together they have released two No. 1 albums, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in 2019 and Happier Than Ever in 2021.