Shakira teases new song for ‘Zootopia 2’ with Ed Sheeran as she reprises role

Shakira has sent her fans into frenzy as she teased a news song collaboration with none other than Ed Sheeran for Zootopia 2.
Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, July 30, the Hips Don’t Lie singer shared the trailer for the sequel to 2016's animated hit film, Zootopia.
The trailer of upcoming sequel showed Shakira returning as Gazelle alongside Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman, who are reprising their role as animal police officers Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde.
“I’m so ready for Zootopia 2!! And guess what? Gazelle is back!” the 48-year-old singer wrote in the caption.
Shakira went on express her heartfelt gratitude for the musical collaboration with the Perfect singer.
“So grateful to have worked with Ed Sheeran, @teddysphotos on the creation of this exciting new original song! Can’t wait for the premiere! #Zootopia2, only in theaters November 26!” she added in the caption.
In the hilarious trailer, Judy and Nick team up on the city's police force for a high-stakes “make or break” assignment in the fictional animal-populated city, which is under threat from a slithering snake voiced by Ke Huy Quan.
"To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before," the synopsis reads.
Zootopia 2 is slated to release in cinemas on November, 26.