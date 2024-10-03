Sports

Lionel Messi celebrates 46th career trophy with MLS Supporters' Shield Win

Inter Miami beat the defending MLS Cup Champion Columbus Crew 3-2 after thrilling finals

  by Web Desk
  October 03, 2024
Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi bags his 46th career trophy with the MLS Supporters’ Shield triumph.

According to Associated Press, Inter Miami, in a thrilling final on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, beat the defending champions Columbus Crew 3-2 to win the Major League Soccer title.

The 37-year-old footballer netted the ball twice before the final minutes of the first half to give Inter Miami a lead of 2-0, while Luis Suarez scored the third goal for the team in the second half.

Eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner told Apple TV, “We have a nice opportunity to go down in history... and now we think about what is coming. We have a great advantage in that we play all the games at home, which was what we were looking for. I think that we are very, very strong at home.”

Messi celebrated a new career milestone with a post on Instagram by sharing some momentous glimpses from the historic night.

Messi wrote, “First goal accomplished. Very proud of this team, we move forward with the desire to achieve more things together!!”


To note, Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023 as good luck, as the team has won only two major trophies since its start in 2018 with him, the League Cup in 2023 and the Supporters' Shield in 2024.

