Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson issues apology after son’s shocking wrestling incident

Former UFC Champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson has recently voiced alarm after his son was involved in a shocking incident at a California wrestling event.

The incident has drawn widespread attention after Jackson's son Raja Jackson was seen striking the wrestler repeatedly before he collapsed unconscious.

Raja was supposed to wrestle Stuart Smith (Syko Stu) at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event streamed live on Kick but during the event Smith struck Jackson on the head outside the venue.

Later, while Smith was wrestling someone else, Jackson entered the ring, lifted him and slammed him onto the mat, seemingly knocking him unconscious.

Video shows Raja continuing to hit Smith multiple times before other wrestlers intervened and stopped him.

In response, Jackson took to social media and claimed Smith was "awake and stable."

In wrestling, a work is a fight that is scripted or staged and Jackson explained that this was mean to be staged but ended up going wrong.

Jackson issued an apology to both Stuart Smith and the streaming platform Kick on behalf of his son.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion added, "Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith's match. Raja was told that he could get his 'payback' in the ring. I thought it was a part of the show. It was bad judgement."

He further revealed that his son had recently suffered a concussion during training and should not have been involved in any physical activity.

Jackson clarified that Raja is an MMA fighter, not a professional wrestler and stressed that he does not approve and support what his son did.

"As a father, I'm deeply concerned with his health and the wellbeing of Mr Smith. I'm very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr Smith will make a speedy recovery," he added.

