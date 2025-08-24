Home / Sports

Ex-England and Spurs star Andy Sinton recovering after heart attack

Andy Sinton played for QPR between 1989 and 1993, and successfully achieved 12 England caps

Andy Sinton, Ex-England and Tottenham midfielder, is currently in the recovery stage after suffering from a heart attack.

One of Sinton’s former clubs QPR shared the news on Friday, August 22, 2025, and offered a sincere prayer and support to his colleague.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), QPR mentioned, “On Friday evening, our club ambassador, Andy Sinton suffered a heart attack. We are pleased to say he is now recovering in hospital. Please join us in wishing Sints well.”

Shortly after the statement went viral, fans flocked to the comments to offer prayers to Sinton, with one user stating, “Andy sending lots of love. Get well soon. The best thing about the club by far.”

Another fan wrote, “Used to love watching him back when football was half decent.May he make a swift recovery and return to the club.”

The 55-year-old played for QPR between 1989 and 1993, and successfully achieved 12 England caps and featured in Euro 92.

After leaving for Sheffield Wednesday in a record £2.75m move, Ex-Three Lions international later became a part of Tottenham, winning the 1999 League Cup.

He later featured for Burton, Wolves, and Fleet Town, where he became manager. In 2015, Sinton was appointed as QPR’s club ambassador, proactively supporting charity programmes.

