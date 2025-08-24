Aryna Sabalenka faces ‘pressure’ in bid for historic US Open repeat

Home / Sports

The US Open's first round begins on Sunday with defending women's champion Aryna Sabalenka looking to recapture top form, while former men's champion Daniil Medvedev faces a familiar foe whom he has failed to beat in previous meetings.

As per Reuters, Sabalenka finally won the U.S. Open last year, after two semi-final exits then loss in the 2023 final. But defending the crown has proven tough for most, with the women's singles tournament producing 10 champions in the last 11 years.

The world number one's quest for a fourth Grand Slam win has also been plagued by disappointment as she lost in the finals of the Australian Open and the French Open this year, before bowing out from the semis in Wimbledon.

"I think it's a lot of pressure, definitely. Just because this place is so big, and it feels bigger than the other slams in some ways," said the 27-year-old, aiming to become the first player to defend the title in a decade.

Sabalenka will look for a quick win over Rebeka Masarova on Sunday, but may be in for a fight as her Swiss opponent forced a tiebreaker in the second set before going down in their first meeting in June.

