Emma Raducanu advances to US Open second round with dominant victory

Emma Raducanu won her first-round at the US Open under the guidance of new coach Francisco Roig

Emma Raducanu advanced to the US Open second round on Sunday, August 24 with dominant performance.

British number one Raducanu defeated Japanese qualifier Ena Shibahara with scores of 6-1 6-2 in just 62 minutes under the guidance of new coach Francisco Roig, who helped Rafael Nadal to win his 22 major title.

This victory marked her first win at the US Open since her memorable tournament triumph in 2021 and also Raducanu's fastest win in a Grand Slam main draw.

She previously suffered disappointing first-round losses in 2022 and 2024 and missed the 2023 tournament due to injury.

After winning the match, the 22-year-old expressed, "Of course I'm very, very pleased with that match. It's my first win here since 2021. I'm just so happy with the way I came through that," as per Sky News.

The player went on to share, "I'm just very pleased with how I managed myself, managed my game through that match."

"I'm very happy. I've got amazing people in my corner over there. I want to thank them," she added.

Raducanu has improved her performance this year, making it to the semi-finals of the Washington Open last month and pushing world number one Aryna Sabalenka to a three set in the third round of the Cincinnati tournament.

