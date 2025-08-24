Cristiano Ronaldo hits another historic milestone with remarkable record

Cristiano Ronaldo even after turning 40 shows no signs of slowing down as he recently achieved another historic milestone.
In the Saudi Arabian Super Cup final against Al Ahli, Ronaldo reached the century mark with Al Nassr.
The match ended with a score of 2-2 but Al-Ahli won the match through a penalty shootout, securing the trophy.
Ronaldo has now become the first football ever to score 100 goals for four different clubs including 145 for Manchester United, 450 for Read Madrid, 101 for Juventus and now 100 for his current club Al-Nassr.
The Portuguese star, who has not won any major trophy while playing in Saudi Arabia scored 100 goals for his current club in just 113 games.
Ronaldo on June 26, 2025 extended his career with the Saudi football club by signing new two-year contract that will keep him playing beyond the age of 42.
This contract is reported to be the highest-paying deal ever in sports history worth around £492million ($625 million) in total including various perks and bonuses.
Beside his huge salary, Ronaldo was named the Global Ambassador for the Esports World Cup 2025.
Ronaldo also holds the record as the top goal scorer for the Portugal national team with 138 goals.
Overall, CR7 has scored 939 goals in his career so far and is now approaching the historic milestone of 1,000 career goals.