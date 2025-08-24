Home / Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo hits another historic milestone with remarkable record

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 939 goals in his career so far and is now approaching the historic milestone of 1,000 career goals

Cristiano Ronaldo hits another historic milestone with remarkable record
Cristiano Ronaldo hits another historic milestone with remarkable record

Cristiano Ronaldo even after turning 40 shows no signs of slowing down as he recently achieved another historic milestone.

In the Saudi Arabian Super Cup final against Al Ahli, Ronaldo reached the century mark with Al Nassr.

The match ended with a score of 2-2 but Al-Ahli won the match through a penalty shootout, securing the trophy.

Ronaldo has now become the first football ever to score 100 goals for four different clubs including 145 for Manchester United, 450 for Read Madrid, 101 for Juventus and now 100 for his current club Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese star, who has not won any major trophy while playing in Saudi Arabia scored 100 goals for his current club in just 113 games.

Ronaldo on June 26, 2025 extended his career with the Saudi football club by signing new two-year contract that will keep him playing beyond the age of 42.

This contract is reported to be the highest-paying deal ever in sports history worth around £492million ($625 million) in total including various perks and bonuses.

Beside his huge salary, Ronaldo was named the Global Ambassador for the Esports World Cup 2025.

Ronaldo also holds the record as the top goal scorer for the Portugal national team with 138 goals.

Overall, CR7 has scored 939 goals in his career so far and is now approaching the historic milestone of 1,000 career goals.

You Might Like:

Max Verstappen opens up on racing in wet conditions: ‘Big accidents’

Max Verstappen opens up on racing in wet conditions: ‘Big accidents’
Red Bull driver Verstappen demands a balance between safety and acing in wet conditions

Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers earn praise after Tennis Hall of Fame honour

Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers earn praise after Tennis Hall of Fame honour
Novak Djokovic and Andre Agassi congratulate Sharapova and Bryan Brothers on HOF induction

Aryna Sabalenka faces ‘pressure’ in bid for historic US Open repeat

Aryna Sabalenka faces ‘pressure’ in bid for historic US Open repeat
World No. 1 Sabalenka admits US Open ‘feels bigger than the other slams’ ahead of first clash

Eberechi Eze joins Arsenal in last-minute summer transfer deal

Eberechi Eze joins Arsenal in last-minute summer transfer deal
Eberechi Eze is the club's seventh signing during the summer transfer window

Angel Reese reacts to NBA 2K26 rating with her signature attitude

Angel Reese reacts to NBA 2K26 rating with her signature attitude
Angel Reese is gaining more recognition and proving herself as one of the standout young players in the WNBA

Cristiano Ronaldo’s club Al-Nassr set for sale in Saudi football revamp

Cristiano Ronaldo’s club Al-Nassr set for sale in Saudi football revamp
A new financial monitoring system has been introduced to oversee each club's activities

Travis Kelce shows off dance moves before preseason game against Bears: Watch

Travis Kelce shows off dance moves before preseason game against Bears: Watch
Travis Kelce ‘Shake it off’ with Kansas City Chiefs teammate at Arrowhead Stadium

Lionel Messi all set to return to India after 14 years for FIFA friendly

Lionel Messi all set to return to India after 14 years for FIFA friendly
Messi-led Argentina to play FIFA friendly in Kerala, India in November, AFA announces

Djokovic predicts ‘third player’ in Alcaraz-Sinner rivalry ahead of US Open

Djokovic predicts ‘third player’ in Alcaraz-Sinner rivalry ahead of US Open
Novak Djokovic all set to begin his campaign for his 25th Grand Slam title at the US Open

Roger Federer joins elite billionaire athletes club

Roger Federer joins elite billionaire athletes club
Roger Federer is most known for being one of the most decorated players in men’s tennis history

Tom Brady celebrates son Jack’s 18th birthday with heartfelt tribute

Tom Brady celebrates son Jack’s 18th birthday with heartfelt tribute
Tom Brady celebrated his and his ex, Bridget Moynahan's, son, Jack's, 18th birthday with some rare family photos

Chicago Cubs to pay tribute to late Ryne Sandberg on Friday

Chicago Cubs to pay tribute to late Ryne Sandberg on Friday
Ryne Sandberg passed away at the age of 65 in late July after battling metastatic prostate cancer