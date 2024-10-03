Entertainment

Diddy party: A-list guests got secret ‘signal’ to cut out before wild parties

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ has hosted several Hollywood A-listers including Justin Bieber and the Kardashians

  • October 03, 2024
Diddy’s A-listers studded high-profile party guests were given “signal” about when to leave before things got wild!

In a new report shared by Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 2, an insider claimed that celebrities present at Diddy’s party were given some sort of signal to tell them when to leave early before the freak-offs were to turn nasty.

Just a few days ago, it was revealed that Sean Combs sold Justin Bieber’s explicit videos to several A-listers and made millions of dollars out of it.

As per the insider, who allegedly wrangled guests for “Diddy’s white parties between 2006 and 2011,” said that several notable celebrities walked out of the parties early “before things took a turn between 2 and 3 in the morning.”

Revealing what the signal was, the source noted, “Girls would start to lose their clothes. That was the signal for people to leave.”

They also alleged that the consumption of drugs also emerged at that time which continued until 7 in the morning.

One more source disclosed, “What happened before 2 a.m. pales in comparison to what happened at 5 a.m.,” revealing that they have themselves witnessed what the parties were like and said, “They were known to be wild. Anything went at those parties.”

Meanwhile, the third among the three sources alleged, “[Sex worker] would do whatever you want.”

This comes after a Texas lawyer, Tony Buzbee, who is representing over 120 victims of Diddy’s party alleged some of the major accusations on the now disgraced rapper by revealing victims’ statements.

