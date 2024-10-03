Mahira Khan faces backlash for her leaked clip from Hum Style Awards

Mahira Khan has come under fire after the leaked video of her dance moves from a 9th Hum Awards went viral on social media platforms.
The Sadqay Tumhare star performed on her two hit songs, Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay and Woh Humsafar Tha, as she took the stage.
In a widely shared video, the Humsafar actress captivated the viewers with her swings on the original title track of her popular dramas.
Khan looks elegant in a long, navy blue dress that is richly embellished with silver work.
The Bin Roye actress wore her hair in a longbraid to add further classiness, and she looked alluring with a simple pink blush makeup
The video clips from her performance went viral and sparked criticism over the song choice.
One fan wrote, “Her expressions and dance did not match.”
Another commented, “This song is not for a dance.”
The third remarked, “She just ruined the poetry of the song with her dance move.”
Notably, the award show has not aired officially and its released date has also not been revealed yet.