Britney Spears’ boyfriend Paul Soliz’s wife files for divorce

Britney Spears, on-and-off boyfriend Paul Soliz began dating in August 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • October 03, 2024
Britney Spears’ on-and-off-again boyfriend Paul Soliz is facing divorce after wife Nicole Mancilla pulled the plug on their 8-year marriage!

Knocking the court’s door, Mancilla filed for divorce from her estranged husband on Wednesday, October 2, after 8 years of marriage, reported TMZ after obtaining the new legal documents form the court.

Britney Spears and Paul Soliz’ relationship began in August 2023 after the latter was hired for house-keeping services at the singer’s home in 2022.

Soliz’s wife has described “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind parting ways and has listed June 29, 2023 as separation date between her and estranged husband.

Mancilla has also demanded legal and physical custody of her and Soliz’s five minor children, along with claiming spousal support.

However, she has no issues with Soliz visiting his kids after the divorce and custody drama.

In September 2023, the singer and her house-keeper boyfriend publicized their relationship however it was reported later in the same month that the couple has ended things after brief period of dating. This was then followed by a series of on-and-off relationship rumors.

The relationship status between Soliz and the Toxic singer is still unclear as Britney Spears’ Instagram update in July stated, “Single as f**k,” however was spotted with Soliz at Soho House in Malibu just a few days later.

