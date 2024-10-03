Royal

Kate Middleton, Prince William make huge announcement after Harry’s UK visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales share delightful update a few days after Prince Harry's UK departure

  • October 03, 2024
Kate Middleton and Prince William have shared an exciting update after Prince Harry's departure from UK earlier this week.

Taking to their Instagram stories, the Royal couple shared their delightful travel plan to Birtley today, October 3, 2024.

"Travelling to Birtley today to see how the reopening of the brilliant community pool facility is ensuring access to swimming is available for the local community," William and Kate shared in their statement.

The post further revealed, "Although swimming is a vital life skill and the only sport that can save lives, almost one in three children in the UK currently leave primary education unable to swim."

"The Royal Foundation recently convened people from across the swimming sector to share their expertise, helping us shine a spotlight on the importance of access to swimming in local communities," their statement added.

This delightful update from the royal couple hints at Princess Kate's potential public appearance at the community pool facility.

Prior to this, Kate Middleton shared her first exclusive photos after completing her chemotherapy on Wednesday,  with a "young" and "talented" photographer at Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry praised for being 'happy' without Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton returns to royal duties with high spirits
Prince Harry’s UK trip ‘uncontroversial’ thanks to Meghan Markle absence
Kate Middleton secretly meets Prince Harry during his UK visit?
Prince William makes petty move to outshine Prince Harry’s memorable UK trip
Prince William ‘annoyed’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with new move
Kate Middleton leaves Prince William ‘furious’ with special gesture for Harry
King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter
Prince Harry enjoys bonfire night with old pal in South Africa after UK trip
Queen Camilla defies King Charles to meet Prince Harry on his UK visit
Prince William and Prince Harry’s feud may be resolved by Zara Tindall
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s shock James Middleton with unexpected gesture