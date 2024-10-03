Kate Middleton, Prince William make huge announcement after Harry’s UK visit

Kate Middleton and Prince William have shared an exciting update after Prince Harry's departure from UK earlier this week.
Taking to their Instagram stories, the Royal couple shared their delightful travel plan to Birtley today, October 3, 2024.
"Travelling to Birtley today to see how the reopening of the brilliant community pool facility is ensuring access to swimming is available for the local community," William and Kate shared in their statement.
The post further revealed, "Although swimming is a vital life skill and the only sport that can save lives, almost one in three children in the UK currently leave primary education unable to swim."
"The Royal Foundation recently convened people from across the swimming sector to share their expertise, helping us shine a spotlight on the importance of access to swimming in local communities," their statement added.
This delightful update from the royal couple hints at Princess Kate's potential public appearance at the community pool facility.
Prior to this, Kate Middleton shared her first exclusive photos after completing her chemotherapy on Wednesday, with a "young" and "talented" photographer at Windsor Castle.