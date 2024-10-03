Entertainment

Lana Del Rey finds true love with Jeremy Dufrene: ‘My one and only'

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene obtained a marriage license on September 23, 2024

  • October 03, 2024


Lana Del Rey has found her forever in Jeremy Dufrene, calling him her 'one and only' in a heartfelt revelation about their recent marriage.

The Summertime Sadness crooner, who obtained her marriage licence on September 23, 2024 and her alligator tour guide were seen togather in a new video circulating on social media account,

In an Instagram video shared by a fan page, the couple was captured while talking sweetly to each other as they sat on what seemed to be a port.

At one point, Del Rey places her head on Dufrene's shoulder as he kisses the top of her head.

They continue laughing and talking as Del Rey plays on her phone. The video then cuts to footage of the husband and wife smiling and talking outside of a building to women who appear to be staff.

Del Rey took to the comment section of the video to express her views for her husband.

She penned the comment, “All that being said Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we’re very happy.”

Having known each other for a while, Del Rey and Dufrene's relationship seemed to be moving along swiftly. On Friday, September 27, a source told PEOPLE that the couple's "whirlwind romance" has benefitted them both in different ways.

