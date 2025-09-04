Home / Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter drops extra gift for fans after new album release

The 'Please Please Please' singer delighted with a new announcment

Sabrina Carpenter drops extra gift for fans after new album release
Sabrina Carpenter drops extra gift for fans after new album release

Sabrina Carpenter surprised fans with the release of her new track Such a Funny Way ahead of her new album Man's Best Friend release.

Taking to Instagram account on Thursday, the Please Please Please singer delighted her fans with a release of a new song as she said she’s “so proud of,” her latest release.

In a shared post she dropped the caption, “a little surprise for you, “Such a Funny Way” is a song i am so proud of. the sentiment is one i always thought could really be the end of Mans Best Friend in another universe!”

Carpenter added, “i didn’t want you to wait too long to have it and get to know it. it’s available for digital download now.”


Her post instantly drew an outpouring of love from fans in the comments.

One fan noted, “Girl I’m not paying for another damn song. I just brought a whole album, bffr!”

While another commented, “Thank you for writing when did you get so hot about me.”

The third remarked, “THIS IS SUCH A BEAUTIFUL SONG. THANK YOU MS CARPENTER.”

Sabrina Carpenter's new album, Man's Best Friend, is scheduled to be released on August 29, 2025.

You Might Like:

Druski whiteface skit divides internet: 'Blackface is ok now?'

Druski whiteface skit divides internet: 'Blackface is ok now?'
The comedian and social media influencer made headlines with his 'proud American' skit

Selena Gomez back as Alex Russo in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ season 2

Selena Gomez back as Alex Russo in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ season 2
The Disney Channel series is set to return for a second season on Friday, September 12

Justin Bieber floods Instagram with 'Swag II' promotion ahead of release

Justin Bieber floods Instagram with 'Swag II' promotion ahead of release
The 'Love Yourself' singer has shared the release of his new album after a surprise July drop of 'Swag'

Kanye West begs Bianca Censori for baby as he wants to pass on ‘genius genes’

Kanye West begs Bianca Censori for baby as he wants to pass on ‘genius genes’
The 'Carnival' singer wants to start a family with Bianca Censori to secure his legacy

Gigi Hadid melts hearts with daughter Khai's sweet 'back 2 school' moment

Gigi Hadid melts hearts with daughter Khai's sweet 'back 2 school' moment
The American model welcomed daughter Khai with Zayn Malik in September 2020

Tom Cruise shaken after Pedro Pascal steals Hollywood spotlight

Tom Cruise shaken after Pedro Pascal steals Hollywood spotlight
The 'Mission: Impossible' star has put his Brad Pitt rivalry behind him as he focused on Pedro Pascal’s rapid rise

'Wuthering Heights' erotic teaser raises eyebrows, fans question music choice

'Wuthering Heights' erotic teaser raises eyebrows, fans question music choice
The 1847 novel live adaptation saw an unexpected romance between Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi

Paul Mescal to sing in Beatles biopics, gushes over meeting Paul McCartney

Paul Mescal to sing in Beatles biopics, gushes over meeting Paul McCartney
The Irish actor will star in the Fab Four biopics alongside Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn, and Harris Dickinson

Selena Gomez’s mom Mandy Teefey breaks silence on explosive allegations

Selena Gomez’s mom Mandy Teefey breaks silence on explosive allegations
Mandy Teefey shuts down shocking claims about her erratic behaviour

Taylor Swift's baby plans unveiled amid house-hunting with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift's baby plans unveiled amid house-hunting with Travis Kelce
The pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are reportedly searching for a perfect home to settle in the future

Dakota Johnson set to shine at Zurich Film Festival with Golden Eye honor

Dakota Johnson set to shine at Zurich Film Festival with Golden Eye honor
Dakota Johnson to open 21st Zurich Film Festival and receive prestigious Golden Eye award

Sabrina Carpenter dishes exes' reactions to being featured in her songs

Sabrina Carpenter dishes exes' reactions to being featured in her songs
Sabrina Carpenter reveals that her exes are ‘pretty flattered’ by single written about them