Sabrina Carpenter drops extra gift for fans after new album release

Sabrina Carpenter surprised fans with the release of her new track Such a Funny Way ahead of her new album Man's Best Friend release.
Taking to Instagram account on Thursday, the Please Please Please singer delighted her fans with a release of a new song as she said she’s “so proud of,” her latest release.
In a shared post she dropped the caption, “a little surprise for you, “Such a Funny Way” is a song i am so proud of. the sentiment is one i always thought could really be the end of Mans Best Friend in another universe!”
Carpenter added, “i didn’t want you to wait too long to have it and get to know it. it’s available for digital download now.”
Her post instantly drew an outpouring of love from fans in the comments.
One fan noted, “Girl I’m not paying for another damn song. I just brought a whole album, bffr!”
While another commented, “Thank you for writing when did you get so hot about me.”
The third remarked, “THIS IS SUCH A BEAUTIFUL SONG. THANK YOU MS CARPENTER.”
Sabrina Carpenter's new album, Man's Best Friend, is scheduled to be released on August 29, 2025.