'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum': Mustafa-Sharjeena romance in danger

Fahad Mustafa and Hania Amir’s romantic relationship is set to take an ugly turn in the next episode of hit drama, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.
Fahad, who starred as Mustafa, might get scammed in the upcoming episode. Meanwhile, Hania, starring as Sharjeena, will again play the role of a supportive wife.
The promo of the popular show revealed that Mustafa and Sharjeena will get into a heated argument after he gets scammed by boss Joseph.
Shortly after the promo was aired, fans flooded the comment section on YouTube to acknowledge the writer for showing reality.
A fan wrote, “Its good and I really appreciate that they added a touch of reality that becoming successful is not easy.. you have to go through failures and accept them as a part of life.”
Another commented, “This was going to happen. Joseph uses mustafa to create the game for his company and then fired him. Now mustafa will get the drive to create his own gaming company.”
Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum also stars Bushra Ansari, Javaid Sheikh and Emmad Irfani in the main lead roles.
The hit drama serial marks Fahad's highly anticipated return to television after a long hiatus.