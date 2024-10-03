Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel marriage under 'strain' after singer's DWI arrest

Justin Timberlake’s recent DWI arrest has reportedly put a significant strain on his marriage with Jessica Biel.
As per Intouch Weekly, a source close to the musician, his wife Jessica Biel, and their boys Silas, 8, and Phineas, 4, shared, "They were spotted at a pumpkin patch on Long Island, N.Y., but it wasn't as happy as you'd expect."
The source added, "Yet Justin appeared unhappy and was trailing behind them."
The insider claimed that "the arrest really put a strain on his marriage" and that Justin's announcement of a number of new dates for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in Europe the following year was "very telling."
They continued, “He’ll be on the road for another 10 months! They’ve been living separate lives and there’s no end in sight.”
Jessica has been holding down the fort while he’s on tour, “She’s been with the kids, but she’s also working on multiple projects,” the source says of the 42-year-old, who spent the summer working on her TV series, The Better Sister, in NYC.
The source added. “It’s a lot, and her friends hate seeing her bogged down by all of this, and then having to deal with his humiliating arrest on top of everything else. They feel like Justin has been weighing her down for years, honestly.”
It is also reported that the Selfish singer “has a long history of getting himself into embarrassing situations, but they’ve always put up a united front in public.”
In addition, Justin has acknowledged "getting plastered" and "doing my share of drugs" in the past and has refuted repeated accusations of adultery.