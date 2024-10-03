Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025

Beyoncé’s country album Cowboy Carter is finally getting recognition in the country music category after the album gets submitted for Grammy nominations 2025.
While the album failed to secure any nomination at the Country Music Awards (CMA), it is submitted at the Grammys 2025 to get all the glory it deserves.
According to some rumors and a source disclose information, TMZ reported that Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter is gearing up for Grammy nomination and is listed for a major category at next year’s ceremony.
Besides Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, who has been dominating the Billboard Hot 100 charts for five consecutive weeks for her hit songs Espresso, Please Please Please, and Taste is also reported to be grabbing Grammy nomination 2025.
Many other notable singers such as Ariana Grande, Chappell Roan, and Billi Eilish are also said to be nominated for the upcoming Grammys along with Sabrina Carpenter and Beyoncé.
Last week, the Recording Academy held its screening committee to decide all the songs and albums which will be competing for the upcoming ceremony of the Grammys 2025.
Grammy 2025’s first round of voting is set to kick off on Friday, October 4, and will continue until October 15, 2024, reported the Hollywood Reporter.
Meanwhile, the nominations are going to be announced on November 8, while final voting will begin from December 12, 2024 and will continue until January 3, 2025.
Grammys 2025 is set to air on February 2, 2025 from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.