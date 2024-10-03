Entertainment

Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025

Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, and Beyoncé among many others for Grammy nominations 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • October 03, 2024
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025

Beyoncé’s country album Cowboy Carter is finally getting recognition in the country music category after the album gets submitted for Grammy nominations 2025.

While the album failed to secure any nomination at the Country Music Awards (CMA), it is submitted at the Grammys 2025 to get all the glory it deserves.

According to some rumors and a source disclose information, TMZ reported that Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter is gearing up for Grammy nomination and is listed for a major category at next year’s ceremony.

Besides Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, who has been dominating the Billboard Hot 100 charts for five consecutive weeks for her hit songs Espresso, Please Please Please, and Taste is also reported to be grabbing Grammy nomination 2025.

Many other notable singers such as Ariana Grande, Chappell Roan, and Billi Eilish are also said to be nominated for the upcoming Grammys along with Sabrina Carpenter and Beyoncé.

Last week, the Recording Academy held its screening committee to decide all the songs and albums which will be competing for the upcoming ceremony of the Grammys 2025.

Grammy 2025’s first round of voting is set to kick off on Friday, October 4, and will continue until October 15, 2024, reported the Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, the nominations are going to be announced on November 8, while final voting will begin from December 12, 2024 and will continue until January 3, 2025.

Grammys 2025 is set to air on February 2, 2025 from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

Prince William enjoys Aston Villa match with Kate Middleton’s pal

Prince William enjoys Aston Villa match with Kate Middleton’s pal
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel marriage under 'strain' after singer's DWI arrest

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel marriage under 'strain' after singer's DWI arrest
Djokovic Novak opens up about his post-retirement plans

Djokovic Novak opens up about his post-retirement plans
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025

Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025

Entertainment News

Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel marriage under 'strain' after singer's DWI arrest
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Lana Del Rey finds true love with Jeremy Dufrene: ‘My one and only'
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Coldplay makes major announcement after releasing 12th studio album
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Britney Spears’ boyfriend Paul Soliz’s wife files for divorce
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Timothée Chalamet starts filming 'Marty Supreme' amid 'serious' bond with Kylie Jenner
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Diddy party: A-list guests got secret ‘signal’ to cut out before wild parties
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Liam Payne ignites One Direction reunion rumours in new video
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet romance turns 'serious' after their big step
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Taylor Swift vows to bring Travis Kelce’s ‘six-pack back’ amid 'terrible' NFL season
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Matthew Perry case takes new turn after high-profile name pleaded guilty
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Taylor Swift guitar smash: $4K instrument not signed by singer?
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Ellen DeGeneres gets candid about her ‘Botox and filler’