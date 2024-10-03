Duchess Sophie receives new title as Kate Middleton makes strong comeback

The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie follows in late Queen Elizabeth’s footsteps!
Duchess Sophie has given the title of patron of Girlguiding, UK's largest youth organization dedicated completely to girls.
Sophie who is married to late Queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, has been president of the group for 21 years, but now she has become the Guide and Sea Ranger for the organization.
During her first engagement as the patron, Sophie’s will meet 100 Girlguiding members from the Brownies, Guides and Rangers as they make a landmark "planned contact" with the International Space Station from Brooklands Museum in Weybridge, Surrey.
Sophie earned praises from the organisation for taking the role of Queen Elizabeth, who has been the patron since 1953.
While announcing her appointment as the patron, Girlguiding also drew attention to the duchess's prior role as president since in 2003, when she was Princess Margaret.
The organization praised duchess for being "passionate about supporting the charity in its mission of empowering girls to find their voice, inspiring them to discover the best in themselves and to make a positive difference in their community."
This update comes shortly after Kate Middleton shared her exclusive photos while meeting a talented photographer Liz at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.