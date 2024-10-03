Royal

Duchess Sophie receives new title as Kate Middleton makes strong comeback

King Charles makes Duchess of Edinburgh patron of Girlguiding amid Kate Middleton's return to royal engagements

  • by Web Desk
  • October 03, 2024
Duchess Sophie receives new title as Kate Middleton makes strong comeback
Duchess Sophie receives new title as Kate Middleton makes strong comeback

The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie follows in late Queen Elizabeth’s footsteps!

Duchess Sophie has given the title of patron of Girlguiding, UK's largest youth organization dedicated completely to girls.

Sophie who is married to late Queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, has been president of the group for 21 years, but now she has become the Guide and Sea Ranger for the organization.

During her first engagement as the patron, Sophie’s will meet 100 Girlguiding members from the Brownies, Guides and Rangers as they make a landmark "planned contact" with the International Space Station from Brooklands Museum in Weybridge, Surrey.

Sophie earned praises from the organisation for taking the role of Queen Elizabeth, who has been the patron since 1953.

While announcing her appointment as the patron, Girlguiding also drew attention to the duchess's prior role as president since in 2003, when she was Princess Margaret.

The organization praised duchess for being "passionate about supporting the charity in its mission of empowering girls to find their voice, inspiring them to discover the best in themselves and to make a positive difference in their community."

This update comes shortly after Kate Middleton shared her exclusive photos while meeting a talented photographer Liz at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

Prince William enjoys Aston Villa match with Kate Middleton’s pal

Prince William enjoys Aston Villa match with Kate Middleton’s pal
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel marriage under 'strain' after singer's DWI arrest

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel marriage under 'strain' after singer's DWI arrest
Djokovic Novak opens up about his post-retirement plans

Djokovic Novak opens up about his post-retirement plans
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025

Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025

Royal News

Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Prince William enjoys Aston Villa match with Kate Middleton’s pal
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
King Charles lights up Commonwealth reception with upbeat dance moves
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Kate Middleton, Prince William make huge announcement after Harry’s UK visit
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Prince Harry praised for being 'happy' without Meghan Markle
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Kate Middleton returns to royal duties with high spirits
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Prince Harry’s UK trip ‘uncontroversial’ thanks to Meghan Markle absence
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Kate Middleton secretly meets Prince Harry during his UK visit?
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Prince William makes petty move to outshine Prince Harry’s memorable UK trip
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Prince William ‘annoyed’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with new move
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Kate Middleton leaves Prince William ‘furious’ with special gesture for Harry
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
King Charles extends heartfelt congratulations to President Jimmy Carter
Beyoncé’s country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ listed for Grammy nominations 2025
Prince Harry enjoys bonfire night with old pal in South Africa after UK trip