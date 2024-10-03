World

Singapore’s ex transport minister S. Iswaran jailed for 1 year in historic ruling

Singapore’s former transport minister received more than $300,000 worth of illegal gifts

  • by Web Desk
  • October 03, 2024
In a landmark ruling, Singapore’s ex transport minister S. Iswaran is sentenced for 12 months in jail for a rare corruption case!

On Thursday, October 3, 2024, a Singapore court announced a benchmark ruling against Iswaran on rare criminal charges of receiving illegal gifts worth $300,000. The case is reported to be the first political corruption trial in about half a century, reported Reuters.

Singapore, which was ranked 5th least corrupt country in the 2023 Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index (TI-CPI), viewed the case as a taint on the country’s image and took serious action to set a commendable example.

S. Iswaran, who had been a cabinet member for 13 years, was pleaded guilty last week to four counts of improperly receiving gifts and one of obstructing justice, and is the first minister ever in nearly 50 years to be charged and imprisoned.

In his landmark ruling, Judge Vincent Hoong said that holders of high office “must be expected to avoid any perception that they are susceptible to influence by pecuniary benefits, reported AP News.

“Trust and confidence in public institutions were the bedrock of effective governance, which could all too easily be undermined by the appearance that an individual public servant had fallen below the standards of integrity and accountability," he said in sentencing Iswaran.

While announcing the 12 months imprisonment, Hoong stated, “I am of the view that it is appropriate to impose a sentence in excess of both parties’ positions.”

The case shocked entire Singapore to its core as the country prides itself for its well-paid and efficient bureaucracy and a strong and corruption free government.

Singapore’s last corruption case was recorded in 1986 against a national development minister for alleged bribery. However, the minister passed away before any of the charges could be filed in court.

World News

Hezbollah leader agrees to temporary ceasefire days before killing
Israel escalates regional conflict by air strike in Beirut
Biden rejects Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites amid escalating tensions
US bomb from World War II exploded at Japanese Airport
Iran’s Khamenei alerted Hezbollah’s Nasrallah on Israeli assassination plot
Donald Trump takes jab at Jimmy Carter on his 100th birthday
Hurricane Helene: US southeast death toll rises to 175
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres banned from entering Isreal
Claudia Sheinbaum makes history as first female president of Mexico
Middle East tensions: China, South Korea evacuate citizens from Lebanon
Vance vs. Walz: 5 key takeaways from heated vice presidential debate
Biden and Starmer unite against Iran's missile attack on Israel