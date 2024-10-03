Queen Maxima steals spotlight in galactic outfit during her recent appearance

Queen Maxima garnered attention for her stellar ensemble during her visit to the Space Expo.
The 53-year-old prince attended the launch of a space curriculum for students at the Space Expo in the beach town of Noordwijk, wearing an eye-catching navy blue suit.
The Vakkanjers program builds a research vehicle and a satellite to inspire Dutch kids to consider ways to make life on Earth better.
She wore an iridescent floral embellishment-patterned knee-length dress for the occasion.
Draped in sophistication, the mother of three bundled up in a deep blue wool coat gracefully resting on her shoulders and a coordinating eye-catching hat.
Her blonde hair was pulled back into her customary braided updo beneath the hat.
The royal from Argentina chose a striking makeup style with a deep, smoky eye and thick mascara.
She had on galactic blue heels and held a coordinating purse while also adding a touch of elegance to her outfit with striking sapphire and diamond earrings to finish off the refined look.
Queen Maxima was present at the occasion commemorating the 25th anniversary of Vakkanjers alongside André Kuipers, the program's ambassador, and Helen Sharman, the first British astronaut.