King Charles issues 'heartbreaking' statement after Prince Harry’s UK departure

King Charles and Queen Camilla issued official sad statement after Prince Harry's departure from UK, who returned to his hometown last week for a prestigious event.
The Royal Family's Instagram account shared and official statement on behalf of Charles and his wife to express their emotions regarding deadly flooding in Nepal.
"My wife and I were heartbroken to see the devastating effects of flooding and landslides in Nepal over the weekend," Charles noted.
He continued, "Many in the United Kingdom have strong, deep and personal ties to Nepal, not least through the Gurkhas and their outstanding contribution to the British Army."
"Together with the British public, we send our deepest condolences to those who have so tragically lost their loved ones, and who continue to be affected," King Charles wrote.
He went on to acknowledge, "As always, the United Kingdom stands ready to help you support those most in need.. As many in Nepal begin to mark important festivals, I particularly hope that families might still be able to come together, even at such an incredibly difficult time. Charles R."
For those unversed, Prince Harry was in UK on Monday, September 30, 2024, to attend the WellChild Awards.