Alec Baldwin's action movie 'Rust' release date announced for world premiere

Alec Baldwin’s Rust is going to make its debut at Poland’s Camerimages Festival to honor the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ “beautiful work!”
Camerimages Festival, which honors the work of cinematographers and directors of photography, will premiere Baldwin and Hutchins’ upcoming movie Rust.
The film is going to release during the festival which will take place from November 16 to November 23, 2024.
In a press release, the festival announced, "Almost three years after the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins, a Ukrainian cinematographer who was part of the festival family, Camerimage is set to honor her memory and remind the world of her legacy.”
"We wanted to do this to honor her and to make sure that people could see what she was working on. I think that it's her best film. I think that it's her most beautiful film, and I've seen all of them,” stated Bianca Cline, who took over Hutchins’ position after her death.
Cline further stated that Camerimages Festival will be a perfect place to mark the debut of the film honoring Hutchins' "beautiful work" as the festival solely focuses on the cinematographers and directors.
For those unversed on the Rust shooting case, during the movie shooting on October 21, 2021, which was the twelfth day of filming, Alec Baldwin was rehearsing a scene on the movie set where he accidentally shot Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, which resulted in her death.
However, the involuntary manslaughter case registered against the actor finally got dismissed after Baldwin was considered non-guilty.
