Dave Grohl's pal Corey Taylor breaks silence on love-child controversy

The ‘Slipknot’ frontman opened up about his friend’s recent confession of fathering a child out of wedding

  • by Web Desk
  • October 03, 2024
Dave Grohl is getting his friend Corey Taylor’s support!

The Foo Fighters frontman, who recently confessed fathering a daughter behind his wife’s back on his official Instagram handle, received severe backlash for the act.

However, his friend Corey Taylor, who is the frontman of Slipknot, is showing support to Grohl amid this difficult time.

In a recent appearance on the Your Mom’s House podcast, Taylor described his pal as "one of the nicest people on the planet,” even though what he did was “very irresponsible” of him.

"It's so messy, 100 per cent messy. I know Dave Grohl. He is one of the nicest people on the planet,” he said.

The Slipknot musician also noted that his friend made mistakes and it is understandable that his fans were disappointed by his act, however, he emphasized that celebrities are also people and they too can make mistakes as they are not perfect.

"You know, I will say this: Obviously, it's very irresponsible. I know there are a lot of disappointed fans out there because of the image that he has developed. But I have to remind people that we're not perfect. He was one of the last people to really have that image,” said Taylor.

Further defending Dave Grohl, he argued, "This happening does not mean he's not a nice person because I happen to know him as a person.”

Dave Grohl made the confession on his Instagram account on September 11, 2024.

